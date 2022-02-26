Chelsea Handler skis completely topless while celebrating her 47th birthday

Chelsea Handler kept up with her tradition of ringing in her birthday topless on the ski slopes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chelsea Handler kept up with what appears to be her own yearly tradition of flaunting what she’s got for her birthday.

The multi-talented entertainer rang in her 47th birthday on the ski slopes, taking the white hills like a pro and doing it all while completely topless.

Sharing the video clip to her Instagram page today, Chelsea looked fit and happy as she clutched a drink in one hand while the United States and Canadian flags flapped behind her from sticks attached to her helmet.

Proving that she can handle any weather while practically naked, the comedian wore only some tight, turquoise bikini bottoms for her only article of actual clothing.

A Philippines flag could be seen plastered to her back with the name Koy on it, a nod to her boyfriend Jo Koy’s Filipino heritage.

Chelsea captioned the video with a sweet tribute to Koy, saying “47 💙 Doing all the things I love with the man I love.”

Chelsea is no stranger to taking off her shirt

Chelsea, who once guest-starred on the show Will & Grace, is no stranger to showing off her body, having skied with no top on last year for her 46th birthday.

The entertainer also took her shirt off and plastered “I Voted” stickers to her chest in an effort to get people to the polls for the 2020 election.

Chelsea spoke with Bazaar about why she loves posing half-naked, writing in her own words that the first topless pic she ever shared was her take on a photo of a shirtless Vladimir Putin on horse.

Sitting atop her own horse, Chelsea did a side-by-side of Putin’s shot next to her own, which naturally showed Chelsea’s fully naked torso as she mimicked the photo.

“Nudity is funny, as long as you are doing something silly,” Chelsea said.

She added that her goal is to make nudity more acceptable, saying, “It shouldn’t make news when I pose naked. It should just be okay. If we want to walk around with our boobs out, I think that’s our prerogative.”

Chelsea recently had a health scare that sent her to the hospital and forced her to cancel some shows

Although she is the picture of health now, Chelsea suffered a health scare just this month that sent her to the hospital.

After posting a vague, but concerning, Instagram snap alerting fans that several of Chelsea’s Vaccinated and Horny tour dates had to be cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the entertainer had fans worried she had gone to the hospital with COVID-19.

Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories to assure her followers that she was fine following the scare, clarifying that it was not COVID-19 while still not providing more information on exactly what landed her in the hospital in the first place.

The February dates that were cancelled for her Vaccinated and Horny tour have been rescheduled for March 4th and 5th and Chelsea will honor guests’ tickets for the original show.