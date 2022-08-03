Angelina Jolie congratulates daughter Zahara as she announces plan to attend Spelman College

Angelina Jolie congratulates her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt for earning admission at Spelman. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Angelina Jolie is a proud mother because her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, is going to Spelman University this fall.

Angelina shared a photo of Zahara and five other Spelman girls, who Angelina revealed would be attending the school with her daughter in the upcoming year.

Zahara is Angelina’s second child of six and the second to attend college. Angelina’s first child, Maddox, started school at Yonsei University in South Korea for biochemistry in 2019.

As for Zahara, she is joining prestigious ranks as a student at Spelman. Spelman is an HBCU, or historically black college and university in Atlanta, Georgia, with famous alum including Stacey Abrams and Alice Walker.

The ladies posed in front of a green wall with multiple balloons, including number balloons that read “26” the year the young women will graduate. The incoming freshman was all smiles for the exciting milestone.

Zahara wore a white v-neck t-shirt with blue jeans, while the other girls showed their school spirit with white and blue clothing, which coincided with the school colors.

Angelina Jolie praises her second child, Zahara Jolie-Pitt for college admission

She wrote a heartwarming caption and expressed pride in her daughter’s accomplishment.

Angelina posted the photo on her Instagram page for her 13.4 million followers. She received more than 456k likes for the share.

Angelina called Zahara and her newly-met friends “her Spelman sisters.”

She wrote in the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman#spelmancollege.”

Angelina Jolie’s six children with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is the proud mother of six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. And while she and Brad are engaged in a lengthy, acrimonious legal battle, her relationship with her children appears to be great.

Angelina adopted her first child, a son, Maddox, in 2002 from Cambodia.

She adopted Zahara in 2005 from an orphanage in Ethiopia with then-boyfriend Brad Pitt at her side.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was the first biological child of Brad and Angelina, born in Namibia in 2006.

Angelina adopted Pax from Vietnam in 2007, when he was three years old, and Brad officially adopted him in 2008. Pax was the fourth adopted child but is the second oldest behind Maddox.

Rounding out the brood were twins Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, born in France in 2008.

With six children and six potential college tuitions, Angelina has a lot on her plate, but as a wealthy actress, she can likely manage.