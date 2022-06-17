Watch Shiloh Jolie Pitt dance to Doja Cat

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has showcased her dancing talent. Pic credit: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dancing / YouTube

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has surprised many with her amazing dancing skills.

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has gone viral after sharing dancing videos on her YouTube channel, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

A recent clip shows the 16-year-old dancing to Doja Cat’s song Vegas, along with two other girls.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been dancing for a while

The dancer wore her hair in a bun as she sported a Beatles T-shirt whilst performing her Hip Hop dance routine.

According to US Weekly, Shiloh has been dancing for a while and goes to classes.

A source told them: “Shiloh loves dancing. She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”

“She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff.”

They added: “Brad and Angie are both very proud. They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”

Shiloh is the younger sister of Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17. She’s also the older sister of twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Their famous parents Angelina and Brad split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nine years together.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are the proud parents of six children

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Speaking about her children, Angelina told People in 2021: “They’re pretty great people and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”

Angelina Jolie and her children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox at the Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil European Premiere in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

She added: “I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?. We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

Back in 2020, Brad was asked by Hello! magazine if he wanted his children to go into acting, to which he replied: “We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in. Then I think it’s about guiding as you can. But sure, why not.”

Brad and Angelina’s divorce is yet to be finalized.