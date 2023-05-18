Angela Simmons bought Yo Gotti a luxury Tesla for his birthday

Yo Gotti, real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims, is feeling the love as he recently received quite the gift for his birthday.

The rapper, known for hits including Down in the DM and Rake It Up, was gifted a brand new luxury vehicle courtesy of Angela Simmons.

Simmons, the daughter of RUN DMC’s Rev Run and Yo Gotti’s girlfriend, gave him a Tesla SUV as part of his 42nd birthday celebration.

In addition, the rapper got a party attended by Simmons, family, and friends to further enjoy the big day, with photos and videos surfacing from the event.

It was an early celebration for the hip-hop mogul, as his birthday officially arrives on Friday, May 19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While it was a few days early, the social media footage revealed a fun-filled party and the beautiful new car for Yo Gotti’s collection.

Yo Gotti celebrates his 42nd birthday with his girlfriend, Angela Simmons

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is past the 40-year-old milestone and turning 42 on Friday. Ahead of his official born day, he was in full celebration mode with family, friends, and his girlfriend.

A video that arrived via @theshaderoom on Tuesday has a photo on one side showing Gotti holding up a large gold bottle of Ace of Spades champagne. Simmons is beside him, flashing a bright smile and rocking a shiny gold thigh-skimming dress.

“Celebrating The King” text says above the couple, with a video clip on the right side of the post.

In the clip, Gotti walks outside to the driveway with Simmons next to him as guests cheer. The rapper records the moment as he walks up to check out his brand new all-black Tesla with a red bow on the hood and suicide doors in the air. Once he gets up the ride, he gives Simmons a one-arm hug as she hugs him back.

The ride that Gotta received from Simmons is a Tesla Model X SUV. Pricing for the luxury model SUV starts at $98,490, but Gotti’s most likely had plenty of customization, including the suicide doors and maybe parts of the interior.

According to Tesla’s website, the electric SUV has many impressive specs, such as a peak power of at least 670 horsepower, an estimated range of up to 348 miles, and a 0-60 acceleration in 2.5 To 3.8 seconds, depending on the model.

The luxury ride features room for seven inside a spacious cabin with an interior with a large touchscreen display on the dash and places to charge mobile devices.

Another video popped up from the celebration on the @2cool2bl0G. Surrounded by friends and family, Gotti holds his phone to record the moment with his girlfriend dancing beside him.

Stevie Wonder’s rendition of the Happy Birthday song blares from the speakers for the occasion, with others holding up their phones to record videos and photos of the moment.

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons confirmed their relationship earlier in 2023

Yo Gotti and Simmons have reportedly been in a long-rumored relationship with one another. However, they didn’t confirm it until January 2023.

A New Year’s Eve video post from the rapper, set to Lil Baby and Fridayy’s song Forever, shows Simmons looking stunning as she’s all dressed up in a sparkly black dress and posing next to a black Rolls Royce.

“Ain loss a crush since High School,” Gotti said in the video post’s caption with a black heart emoji.

While the video above arrived for New Year’s 2023, the couple was rumored to be in a romantic relationship for much longer. Gotti’s crush on Simmons goes back quite a while, as he made it known before they ever became Instagram official.

Per HipHop DX, the rapper brought up Simmons in several of his rap songs, including his 2015 hit Down in the DM when he referenced his crush on the daughter of Run DMC’s DJ Run, now Rev Run.

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/ Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/ F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals),” Gotti said in part of the track.

In 2017, he name-dropped Simmons again on his song Save It For Me.

“Passed my number to Angela/ I thought I had her/ Her n***** cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder/ Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster,” Gotti rapped.

At the time that song dropped, Simmons had just become engaged to Sutton Tennyson. Simmons’ split from Tennyson, with whom she had her son, Sutton Joseph, was later featured on Growing Up Hip Hop in 2017.

Simmons found love again with Yo Gotti. As he approaches 42, things are going quite well for the Memphis rapper as he has his crush by his side and can cruise with her in his brand-new luxury Tesla.