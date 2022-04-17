Angela Simmons shared emotional testimony before Sutton Tennyson’s killer was sentenced to life in prison

Angela Simmons gets emotional while talking about the death of Sutton Tennyson. Pic credit: WEtv

Angela Simmons became emotional while giving her testimony to the court during the sentencing for Michael Williams.

Williams was convicted of murdering Sutton Tennyson, Angela’s ex-fiance and the father of her 5-year-old son. The tragic murder happened in 2018, and now Williams has been sentenced to life in prison.

While attending the sentencing, the Growing Up Hip Hop star shared how Tennyson’s death has impacted their son, and how she hopes to keep his memory alive.

Angela testifies to the court about Sutton Tennyson

Angela was present at the sentencing of Williams, where she also spoke to the courts about the death of her ex-fiance, Sutton.

TMZ reported that Angela’s statements were emotional and focused on her son, who is named after his father Sutton. They stated in her testimony, Angela says that her son “constantly asks her when his dad will come back.”

Angela also shared with the court details about Sutton’s excitement over becoming a dad, and how her son will “forever wonder what it would be like to grow up with a dad.” She concluded her testimony by saying Sutton will never be forgotten, and their son “will carry his legacy.”

In a post on Instagram, Angela addressed the sentencing. She shared multiple photos of Sutton with the caption reading, “Justice served today! We got you! We got him.”

In November 2018, Sutton Tennyson was found in the garage of his home with multiple gunshot wounds. In the days following, Michael Williams turned himself in to the police and soon after was charged with murder. According to TMZ, Williams will be eligible for parole after he has served a minimum of 30 years.

How Angela has been coping with Sutton’s death

Angela and Sutton became in engaged back in 2016. After giving birth to their son, Sutton Jr., the couple split, but maintained a close relationship in order to co-parent. Angela had nothing but good things to say about her ex-fiance when the news of his death was revealed and continues to share positive stories about him.

Since then, she’s shared her gratitude for having their son, and confessed she “cries all the time” when she thinks about how eager Sutton was to raise their son. Angela stands on being committed to keeping him connected to his dad’s legacy.

In 2020, Angela briefly discussed Sutton’s death on an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. In it, she explained how she shows her son videos and pictures when he asks about his dad. She stated it can be emotional but she wants to keep his memory alive.

Growing Up Hip Hop is currently on hiatus.