Angela Simmons gets love for unedited bikini pics from Miami Swim Week

Angela Simmons shared unedited photos of her body to emphasize body positivity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Angela Simmons did not shy away from reminding her followers of the importance of authenticity — and they certainly appreciated it.

The shoe designer, 34, ignited an internet fire with new photos that showed off her unedited figure.

On Sunday, she shared a swipe-through post wearing Matte Swim at this year’s Miami Fashion Week.

While standing in front of a cathedral-esque background, she glared at the camera while wearing a tiny, lime green bikini. She completed the look with a matching pleated jacket, a pair of high heels, and a few bold diamond necklaces.

The outfit, however, was not meant to be the star of the post.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star took to her Instagram caption to ensure her followers knew exactly what they were looking at — her natural body in unedited bikini shots.

“Raw no edit,” she said. “REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol.”

With many glamour shots being easily airbrushed before hitting the eyes of the public, many followers commended Simmons on the importance of sharing her unfiltered photos.

Fans thanked Angela Simmons for sharing unedited photos

There was surely no shortage of support in Angela Simmons’ comment section on her body-positive post.

Follower Angie Beyince wrote, “I think it’s so amazing and so inspiring for you to show real bodies, in real life, in real time. It’s bold & it’s brave! You are beautiful and what you’re doing is beautiful for so many girls & women.”

Simmons replied, “I appreciate that so much. And that you see the message. I feel it’s such a huge conversation among woman. Our bodies. I just want to display owning our bodies wherever we are on our journeys. I love being US. Women are so powerful and beautiful. Thank you.”

Pic credit: @angelasimmons/Instagram

Another fan commented, “Yes Angela!! Because we need more of this!”

Pic credit: @angelasimmons/Instagram

“Thank you for representing us,” user @iambekkapearl wrote.

Pic credit: @angelasimmons/Instagram

Angela Simmons on the importance of body positivity

When it comes to being real with her followers, Angela Simmons is no stranger to opening up about how she has embraced her body over the years.

While filming a video for her Just Angela YouTube channel, she talked about the journey of learning to love her curves and how she has found solace in a world where many are judged for their insecurities.

“I feel like over time, I just started to embrace my curves,” she said. “I think that’s something that just takes time, it’s like a healing process. Eventually, you have to look yourself in the mirror and like the reflection, love the reflection you’re looking at.”

“It took time, we’re human,” she laughed. “Even when you think you’ve got everything all together, you really don’t. So it’s like, let me embrace the process, let me embrace where I’m at right now. And I had to get to that point.”

She continued, “I had to get to that point where I could look at myself and be like, okay, you might not be where you want to be yet, but you gotta love yourself right here.”

After sharing her authentic, unedited snapshots, it’s clear that Angela Simmons has surely practiced what she preached.