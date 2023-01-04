Andy Cohen claps back at claim he snubbed Ryan Seacrest on NYE

Andy Cohen sets the record straight about “snubbing” Ryan Seacrest. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Andy Cohen has broken his silence about Ryan Seacrest’s claims that he snubbed him on New Year’s Eve last weekend.

The American Idol alum and Andy were both hosting their live shows for ABC and CNN on Saturday (December 31).

However, Ryan has since alleged that Andy snubbed him, despite standing 10 feet apart in Times Square.

Well now, Andy has seemingly set the record straight about the incident while clapping back at the 48-year-old.

Speaking on his Radio Andy show on Sirius XM on Wednesday, Andy insisted that he didn’t avoid Ryan at the celebrations.

“He’s got a bug up about me. Two weeks in a row,” said Andy referring to Ryan.

Andy Cohen responds to Ryan Seacrest’s snub claims

The dad-of-two then started playing the audio of Ryan speaking about the snub during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan on January 3.

After hearing the audio, the Real Housewives executive producer responded, “I don’t even know.”

He then added that he never noticed his co-star Anderson Cooper acknowledge Ryan either.

Ryan had previously said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that Anderson waved to him but Andy did not turn around to do the same.

Andy continued, “If he’s [Anderson] waving at Ryan, he’ll say to me, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan’ and then I’ll turn around and wave. But he didn’t do that.”

Andy Cohen gets Anderson Cooper’s side of the story

Then, Andy decided to call Anderson on the phone during the live show to get his side of the story.

Speaking to Andy, Anderson said, “Oh, you’re gonna get me involved in a thing with Seacrest.”

Andy then brought up how Ryan said Anderson had turned around and waved, whereas he apparently did not.

Anderson responded by explaining how he “just happened to turn” and see Ryan, in which they both waved at each other.

He also added that he “assumed” Andy had spoken to Ryan already earlier on in the night.

Once their conversation was over, their call ended and Andy clarified he didn’t ignore Ryan on purpose before proclaiming, “I didn’t see him.”

Andy has famously thrown shade at Ryan before, specifically during CNN’s December 2021 end-of-year special.

While hosting the show, he slammed, “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us.”

However, Andy later expressed his regret over the comments he said.