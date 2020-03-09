Ana de Armas: Who is the actress Ben Affleck is ‘totally dating’?

Ben Affleck has been spotted roaming around Havana, Cuba, with his costar from the upcoming thriller Deep Water, Ana de Armas, which has all but cemented rumors that the pair are dating.

Rumors have been flying that the two are an item ever since they were seen flirting with each other on and off the set of Deep Water, which they were filming in New Orleans up until recently.

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, were spotted in the Cuban capital shopping at a trendy store before visiting the La Corte Del Principe restaurant and getting their photo taken with an employee.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas said to be “totally dating”

One onlooker is alleged to have said, “they were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben’s arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy, she’s absolutely stunning! I totally think they’re dating.”

De Armas was born in Cuba, so perhaps she was showing her new beau around the home country. The two were also heard speaking Spanish together; Affleck is fluent in Spanish.

The two were pictured smiling and laughing as they meandered through the streets of the Cuban capital posing with fans for photos. Plenty of these photos ended up on social media.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

Here’s another pic of the two together with a fan that made it onto Twitter.

📸 • E mais uma. pic.twitter.com/OAn9CboFW7 — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 6, 2020

So who is Ana de Armas?

De Armas was born in Santa Cruz del Norte in Cuba.

She has Cuban and Spanish citizenship; her grandparents were Spanish, which allowed her to claim a passport and made it easier for her to leave Cuba and go to Spain and then the United States.

In 2016 she told Vanity Fair how moving to Los Angeles was difficult; she said of the experience, “I had a career in Spain, and you have to forget your ego. I was a nobody again.”

De Armas may not be quite the household name just yet, but many think that is set to change. Page Six has described her as Hollywood’s next big thing.

She impressed many with her performance in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. Costar Jamie Lee Curtis was very taken with the Cuban actress.

Curtis reportedly said, “she is remarkable. She’s going to be like Sophia Loren, one of those rare crossover worldwide sensations. She’s got this exquisite depth and is singularly gentle and insanely beautiful, but also she is a girl from Cuba, so there’s that tenacity and perseverance and fierceness to her.”

She will appear in the 25th version of the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die.

She recently put up a pic of herself on a James Bond poster on Instagram. Fingers crossed, we’ll see the movie as it’s already been postponed until November due to Coronavirus fears.

Her other credits have included starring in War Dogs alongside Jonah Hill and in the Blade Runner sequel with none other than Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

Ben Affleck recently hit the news when he referred to his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Garner as the “biggest regret” of his life. We sincerely hope he and Ana can find happiness together.

Last year Affleck disappointed many fans when he and Warner Bros. decided he would no longer be playing Batman, a decision which seemed to confuse many at the time.