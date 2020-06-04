Amy Grant’s team thank fans for prayers after corrective heart surgery

Amy Grant’s team have thanked fans for their prayers as she recovers from heart surgery.

The singer had the procedure, to correct a condition that she has had since birth, on Wednesday.

Her team say the procedure “could not have gone better”, and thanked fans for their support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Thank you for so many prayers today,” they said. “Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery…”

Surgery was for PAPVR

The operation was to treat a condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a condition which affects blood flow.

Amy’s representatives also spoke with PEOPLE about what took place.

Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would… Posted by Amy Grant on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

They reiterated, “We’re praying for a full and easy recovery over the next days, weeks and months to come.”

The rare heart condition sees one or two of the pulmonary veins returns blood to the right atrium instead of the left atrium.

Amy Grant updated her fans before procedure

Ahead of Amy’s surgery yesterday, her Facebook team updated her fans about what was taking place.

From Team Amy – with all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying… Posted by Amy Grant on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The 59-year-old, who is married to singer Vince Gill, also seemed upbeat when she posted a message to fans in February about her heart condition.

On Twitter, Amy said that “As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he (the doctor) put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth.”

She concluded her statement with a message to others by saying, “The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it’s fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart. Are you taking care of yours?! Please do. XO, Amy”

Since February is heart health awareness month, I want to send a shout out to my doctor, John Bright Cage. He suggested I have a check up because of my Dad’s heart history… (look to image for full message from Amy)#HeartHealth #PAPVR #EveryHeartbeat pic.twitter.com/5bXt17qXQX — Amy Grant (@amygrant) February 13, 2020

Vince has yet to post about the surgery on social media, and it will likely be some time before Amy is able to update fans personally as she recovers from the operation.