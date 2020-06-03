Amy Grant heart surgery update: Singer undergoes procedure for ongoing condition

Singer Amy Grant had heart surgery on Wednesday to address an ongoing condition she just learned about this past year.

A recent statement from the singer’s team gave fans an indication of the situation that Grant was facing which affects proper blood flow.

In addition, the singer’s team gave fans an update on how Amy was doing after her surgery took place.

Amy Grant has heart surgery to address birth defect

Reportedly, the Amy Grant heart surgery was scheduled to take place due to a birth defect that she learned of from doctors called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR). The condition affects blood flow.

Grant learned of her heart condition diagnosis this past February and kept her fans in the loop with a message.

“As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he (doctor) put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth. The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it’s fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart,” the singer told fans.

Since February is heart health awareness month, I want to send a shout out to my doctor, John Bright Cage.He suggested… Posted by Amy Grant on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

On Wednesday (June 3), a message from Team Amy arrived on Amy Grant’s official Facebook page. Her team asked for fans to keep the singer in their prayers as she underwent surgery.

“With all that is going on in our world that needs our collective prayer, please also join us in praying for Amy this week as she has heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition,” the message said.

That particular Facebook post received over 20,000 reactions, over 7,000 comments, and over 1,400 shares in support of Amy Grant.

Team Amy gives update on singer after surgery

Team Amy provided an update to fans about five hours after the first. It gave the good news that “the doctor said it could not have gone better,” with regards to Amy’s heart surgery.

“Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery… xo,” the update said.

Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would… Posted by Amy Grant on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Grant achieved her first major success in the mid-1980s for the song The Next Time I Fall. The chart-topper was a duet with Peter Cetera of Chicago.

The 59-year-old singer rose to further mainstream pop fame with her hit song in the 1990s called Baby, Baby. It took the top spot on the Billboard charts during 1991. Grant followed that up with another successful song, Every Heartbeat, which reached as high as No. 2 that year.

Amy is currently married to Eagles band member Vince Gill. The couple celebrated their 20-year anniversary just this past March.