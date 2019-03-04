Tyler Mitchell on American Idol: Singing competition hopeful impresses with Vince Gill’s Whenever You Come Around — check out more from Tyler!

American Idol kicked off Season 2 on ABC in Denver, Colorado and already has featured several amazing singers. Tyler Mitchell was among them and when he belted out Vince Gill’s Whenever You Come Around, it became clear that he is in it to win it.

One of the very first things we learned about Tyler during his American Idol audition is that he has very big hands. Katy Perry noticed while he was holding a guitar and had him come up to the judges’ table so they could compare hands.

Tyler is a twin and he also shared that he has two older brothers too. Hailing from Louisiana, Katy asked the American Idol hopeful what he likes to do besides arm wrestle.

It turns out that Tyler Mitchell does have another hobby in singing and he’s really good at it. When he sat back down on his stool and started strumming the guitar, it was clear that he was right about his “God-given talent.”

With a buttery smooth voice, Tyler belted out the first line, “Face of an angel” and the judges were hooked. With a unanimous vote, Tyler Mitchell was invited to Hollywood.

For those who might wonder about other songs Tyler Mitchell sings, it turns out some of his work is on YouTube. Check out the clip below from 2013. Tyler has been honing his craft for a long time and it shows!

American Idol returns on Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on ABC.