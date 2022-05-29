Amanda Bynes debuts new blonde hair on visit to LA smoke shop

Amanda Bynes was spotted with her boyfriend outside a smoke shop in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Backgrid

Amanda Bynes has made her way back to blonde. The She’s The Man star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Paul Michael outside of a smoke shop over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The former child star has been making headlines lately as she gains her freedom from a years-long conservatorship that has earned her comparisons to Britney Spears.

There has been chatter about possibly bringing Bynes back to television with a What I Like About You revival, something the 36-year-old actress may actually be on board to do.

Amanda Bynes switches up brunette for blonde

Over the years, Amanda Bynes has sported brunette hair but not anymore. The Amanda Show actress has been making some big changes recently, like having her heart-shaped face tattoo lasered off and changing up her hair.

Now, Bynes is sporting bright blonde tresses that fall in waves down her back and feature thick bangs that sit right above her eyebrows.

For their smoke shop trip, Bynes kept it casual in a plain white t-shirt and leggings with hearts on them. She completed the look with a pair funky sunglasses, a white purse, and comfy brown slip-on boots.

Paul Michael was beside her and he also kept it casual in a button-up grey and white plaid shirt with a hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Could Amanda Bynes return to TV?

Ever since the news that Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship was ending, there have been questions about whether she might return to making movies or television shows.

The last movie Bynes made was Easy A back in 2010 and it’s unclear whether she might want to revive her career after 12 years out of the spotlight.

However, during a recent visit to Behind the Velvet Rope podcast hosted by David Yontef, Jennie Garth admitted she’d love a What I Like About You revival. Garth said at the time that she didn’t know if Bynes would be interested in returning.

However, Bynes has since said she would be interested in doing the show alongside former co-stars Jennie Garth and Leslie Grossman.

In addition to interest in having Bynes reprise the role of Holly Taylor, there has been quite a bit of interest in landing the first interview with her since ending her conservatorship.

Don’t hold your breath for an Amanda Bynes interview though, as she made it clear back in March that she’s just not ready to talk yet.