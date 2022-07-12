Amal Clooney stuns in shimmery green dress for dinner date with George Clooney 

Amal Clooney and George Clooney get dressed up to go out for an Italian date night. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Amal Clooney followed George Clooney‘s lead as the two headed into a Lake Como eatery for date night.

The Lebanon-native married George in 2014 and gave birth to twins Alexander and Ella Clooney in 2017.

She and George kept the romance alive with a date night for two in paradise. The 44-year-old showed off her lean figure and luscious locks, while the 61-year-old displayed his salt-and-pepper sophistication. The famous duo commanded attention but had eyes only for each other.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney celebrate date night in Lake Como

Amal and George Clooney kept the romance alive as they celebrated date night in the luxurious Italian town, where they spent most of their time.

Amal looked gorgeous, as always, in a slinky green minidress covered in sequins with a lace detail bottom. Her mint green gown by Ermanno Scervino featured spaghetti straps and offered a leggy display. She held hands with her husband, George Clooney, who led the way into the restaurant.



George kept it casual in a dark blue dress shirt with blue jeans.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney enter Gatto Nero restaurant in Lake Como.

All eyes were on the famous couple as they entered Gatto Nero while dressed to the nines. Gatto Nero is a swanky restaurant in the town of Cernobbio, a lakeside destination on Lake Como.

George Clooney gushes over his wife, Amal Clooney

Goerge Clooney was Hollywood’s most notorious bachelor for a long time, who never wanted to get married. He held his bachelor beliefs until he met human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, who changed his life forever.

He appeared on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron in November, where he sang Amal’s praises.

George said, “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I fell madly in love. And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

George said Amal was “the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I’ve ever met.”

He continued, “I went out with a lot of really nice, smart, and talented people. It’s just that every once in a while, there’s somebody that’s specifically for you. I feel like Amal and I feel that way.”

George and Amal married less than a year after meeting and welcomed twins three years later.