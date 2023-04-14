Alicia Silverstone shares hilarious social media vs real life truth

Alicia Silverstone gave her followers a dose of reality this week as she showed them what you see on social media isn’t always true to life.

The Clueless actress shared a stunning video that showed her wearing a beautiful turquoise tulle gown on the grounds of a stately home, before switching to four paparazzi shots of her when she’s not looking her best.

The video caption said “Social Media vs…reality” as it switched to the four shots of Alicia wearing leggings and sweatpants, and grabbing a coffee as she got out of her car.

Alicia poked fun at herself and wrote, “Photo credit to the paparazzi 😂.”

The funny clip gained almost 40,000 likes and over 800 comments since it was posted yesterday.

Alicia often shares her self-deprecating humor in her social media posts, which is why she’s so popular with her 2.1 million followers.

Alicia Silverstone shares her son’s Daring vegan tacos

Alicia is vegan and is a strong advocate for animal rights, so she often shares her favorite vegan foods and recipes to encourage her followers to make the change to a vegan diet.

Recently she shared a video of her son, Bear, 11, making his own vegan chicken tacos with French fries and using a meat substitute by Daring Foods.

Alicia proudly shared the clip and wrote, “This is all Bear’s doing and I did nothing… besides eating three of them! 😜 He enjoys cooking (just like his mama!) he used Siete’s almond flour tortillas, black refried beans, #Vegan Daring Chicken with all kinds of seasoning 🤷‍♀️, french fries that he cut and cooked, and topped it off with some guacamole made from avocados from our tree.”

Adding French fries to tacos sounds like a new hack that is an absolute must try!

Alicia Silverstone promotes Sugar Taco

Alicia is clearly a lover of Mexican food, as shortly before her son’s venture in the kitchen, the pair paid a visit to Sugar Taco in LA.

The woman-owned vegan business creates fresh and authentic Mexican food at their two LA-based restaurants.

Alicia posed for a photo with a margarita, wearing a red zip-front dress as she and Bear tucked into platefuls of tacos, quesadillas, and loaded fries.

She gave the restaurant a glowing review on her Instagram and wrote, “Their nachos are yum, the loaded fries is serious yum, their quesadilla is so so good… and don’t get me started on the “carne asada” tacos. Bonus: It’s fully plant based and woman owned. 💕 I highly recommend you run there. Oh… and have a margarita, too!”