Alicia Silverstone is gorgeous in a throwback photo from 1995. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Alicia Silverstone wowed her fans with a throwback photo from her 1995 cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The actress, best known for her starring role in Clueless, wore a full pink outfit including a short-sleeved t-shirt, frilled underwear, and a cowboy hat.

She wore minimal makeup and her long blonde hair flowed from under the hat, looking natural and not overly styled.

Alicia, who was 18 at the time of the shoot and is now 46, crouched in a pose, balancing on just her toes and fingertips and gazed vacantly at the camera with her eyes wide.

She shared the image with her 2 million followers and mocked her awkward pose, saying, “Throwback to when I used to be able to do something like that… but how!? 😂🤔 #tbt.”

Alicia was with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki from 1997 until 2018 (the pair were married in 2005) and together they share a son, Bear, who is now 11.

However, they still seem to be on good terms, even sharing a family photo together this year for the holiday season.

Alicia Silverstone gets glam with Christian Siriano

Alicia has been besties with fashion designer Christian Siriano for many years now, and it seems like she is still his “muse.”

This week, Alicia posted a video as she got ready for an event with her glam squad, including Christian, who was filming the action.

She stood smiling while she got her hair and makeup done, wearing a black dress by Siriano with a red and white gingham halterneck, which showed off her curves perfectly.

Christian gave commentary on the video and hyped up his friend, saying, “Wow, pretty glamorous! You look gorgeous, look!”

Alicia Silverstone keeps healthy with Mykind Organics

Alicia is always focused on healthy living and nutrition. She is a strict vegan and eats only organic food with no junk.

Alicia published her first book, The Kind Diet, back in 2009, and from there she co-founded her own wellness brand, Mykind Organics.

She explains her journey on the brand website saying, “I embarked on a quest to find the cleanest prenatal vitamin possible, ideally one that was aligned with the way I eat: organic, non-GMO, plant-based, and free of funky processed junk. I didn’t want a bottle of chemical isolates dressed up with organic fluff. The vitamin I wanted to take didn’t exist. So I went looking for a partner – the stars aligned with Garden of Life – and I co-founded mykind Organics.”

The brand focuses on daily vitamins and gummies which can be used to aid and improve sleep, immunity, and mental health.

Alicia claims her products work hand in hand with a clean diet and eco-friendly living and encourages her customers to live “the healthiest, kindest lives possible!”