Alicia Silverstone poses nude for a Peta campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comXavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Alicia Silverstone struck a pose to model for a Peta campaign.

She was completely nude in the photo, which highlighted her amazing complexion, radiant skin, and incredible physique. The only thing she wore, was knee-high brown “leather” boots.

The “leather” boots were likely made from cactus, mushroom, or apple leather–as the campaign encouraged in the text.

Alicia posed facing the camera with both legs slightly bent and her arms wrapped around her body.

The actress wore her bright blonde hair loose and parted to the side, and let her waves cascade over her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely with rosy cheeks, pink lips, and dark lashes.

Alicia stood in front of the tall cacti that towered above her which provided a beautiful pop of green in the image. Her nails were freshly manicured white.

Some of the words on the campaign photo included, “Wear Vegan!” It also read, “Buy cactus, mushroom, or apple leather instead!”

Peta posted the image with Alicia on Tuesday and included in the caption, “The sensational @aliciasilverstone is baring it all to get the facts out: leather made from cows kills animals AND the planet. The post earned over 25,000 likes.

Alicia Silverstone partners with EmFace

Alicia’s success has led to her forming partnerships with businesses, such as EmFace. She posted a lovely photo to thank EmFace for the treatment she received.

The star rocked white pants and a white blouse with a brown belt. Her hair flowed beautifully over her shoulders and her complexion and features were absolutely lovely.

EmFace provides needle-free services that help to relieve wrinkles and aid in lifting features.

The company no doubt appreciated the promotion, as the post earned over 22,000 likes from Alicia’s 2,000,000 followers.

Alicia Silverstone stuns in a throwback photo

Alicia posted a stunning throwback photo that showed off her incredible flexibility.

The Hollywood star posed in an all-pink background and wearing a pink cowgirl hat, a pink t-shirt, and ruffled pink shorts. Her long blonde hair flowed down her back and her makeup was soft and beautiful.

The Clueless actress struck a pose with her knees bent in front of her, and balancing on just her toes and fingers.

Alicia included in her post, “Throwback to when I used to be able to do something like that… but how!?”

The iconic photo earned well over 130,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.