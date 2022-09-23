Alec Baldwin unrecognizable on city walk amid Rust shooting investigation

Actor Alec Baldwin pictured at a film screening in 2019 before the tragic shooting. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/William Perez/ImagePressAgency

Alec Baldwin appeared disheveled while stepping out in New York amid the Rust shooting investigation.

The grey-haired actor, who last month said the incident had “taken years off my life,” looked stressed and drained as he walked along a sidewalk in a black polo shirt and grey trousers.

It was in stark contrast to a similar photo of him taken earlier this year.

The photo came after more details emerged surrounding the tragic shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in October 2021. Not long after, the family of a fallen U.S. Marine re-filed a defamation lawsuit against the actor.

Last week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled as part of a wrongful death lawsuit that Baldwin was primarily responsible for firing the revolver that killed Hutchins. It is yet to be determined whether charges will be brought against the actor as a result of the tragic shooting.

The ruling came after a recent report from the FBI Forensic team showed that an investigation of the revolver handed to Baldwin determined that it could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled while the gun was cocked.

With the hammer cocked at the ¼ and ½ position, the .45 Colt (.45 Long Colt) caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger,” the report said, per ABC news.

When fully cocked, it “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional,” it added.

Baldwin said in an interview last year that he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun.

Alec Baldwin looked disheveled as he walked along a sidewalk in NYC with a friend. Pic credit: Said Elatab/Backgrid

U.S. Marine’s family re-file lawsuit against Baldwin

The forensic report into the gun, which was released on August 14, came not long after the family of fallen U.S. Marine, Rylee J. McCollum, re-filed a defamation lawsuit against Baldwin in New York.

Along with McCollum’s widow, his family is seeking $25 million in damages.

According to CNN, they accuse Baldwin of making false allegations against the family, including allegedly referring to Roice McCollum as an “insurrectionist” in January 2022 after she reportedly posted a photo with a crowd of protesters in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

A similar lawsuit which was filed in January was dismissed in May.

Alec Baldwin is planning his first acting gig since Rust shooting

Although Baldwin has some movies in post-production, he is yet to return to acting since the Rust shooting.

However, The New York Post reports that he is set to star in an upcoming Broadway revival of the play Art by Yasmina Reza, with the production likely debuting in spring next year.

Baldwin has reportedly found it difficult to find acting gigs since the tragic shooting ten months ago, telling CNN — in the same interview where he said the shooting incident had “taken years off my life” — that he has lost five jobs.

He added that he would have quit acting if not for the support of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who is expecting her seventh child with the actor.

“I got fired from another job yesterday,” he told the outlet. “There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.”