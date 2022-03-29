Hilaria Baldwin pregnant, expecting seventh child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced they have a new family member on the way. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lucky number 7! There’s a new baby on board for the Baldwins as Hilaria and Alec have officially announced the pregnancy of their seventh child.

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin have been married since 2012 and have welcomed six children into the world together.

Hilaria announced her pregnancy with sweet video

On Tuesday, the yoga instructor took to her Instagram feed to officially announce her baby-to-be. The video featured the couple announcing the news to all of their children with a rendition of Frankie Valli’s classic song, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, accompanying the exciting moment in the background.

The heartwarming video was full of hugs, kisses, smiles, and even a thumbs-up motion directly to the camera.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote in the video’s caption.

She explained how even though it may have been a surprise, her family was overjoyed at the idea of welcoming their newest addition later this year.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids–as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones,” she wrote.

On March 4th, Hilaria announced that she would be taking a break from social media with a “promise to be back.” The pregnancy announcement video has been the first thing she has posted since the news of the hiatus.

Hilaria’s trouble with previous pregnancies

Although she may already have a large family, Hilaria has been open about her struggles in prior pregnancies. She and Alec’s children range from ages 1 to 8 – including Carmen Gabriela, 8, Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months, and Maria Lucía Victoria, 13 months.

In an Instagram video last year, Hilaria talked about her experiences with both natural birth and surrogacy. She also talked about her miscarriages and her journey with in vitro fertilization, otherwise known as IVF.

“After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of IVF, resulting in Marilu — my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have,” she wrote.

Hilaria most recently gave birth to her and Alec’s son Edu naturally in 2020 and welcomed their daughter Marilu via surrogacy in 2021. The two newest additions to the family – until now – came after a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2019.

“Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope,” Hilaria wrote to her followers. “To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us.

Although it may have been a road of ups and downs for the Baldwin clan, the family has definitely shown that they are nothing but grateful and excited for their newest addition.

Congratulations, Hilaria and Alec!