Alec Baldwin slammed for ‘forgetting’ daughter Ireland in tribute to his kids

Actor Alec Baldwin may not be facing an involuntary manslaughter charge anymore, but that doesn’t mean he’s free from public scrutiny.

Alec has had a hard time since the Rust shooting occurred in 2021 and is facing relief now that the manslaughter charge against him has been dropped.

He took to Instagram to share some gratitude, noting that he had “Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be.”

The post included seven photos of each of his children with Hilaria Baldwin, who was tagged in the first photo.

The sweet post earned nearly 28,000 likes on Instagram, but it also came with some backlash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Alec paid tribute to his seven kids with Hilaria, commenters quickly pointed out that he actually has eight kids and left out his oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin slammed for leaving out Ireland Baldwin from family tribute

It took no time for commenters to ask where Ireland was included, noting that Alec has eight children, not seven.

One commenter asked, “Don’t you have 8 children?” while another simply asked, “Why didn’t you mention Ireland?”

Others echoed this sentiment, with one saying, “I’m sure your oldest is happy you left her out,” and another comment reading, “Guess Ireland doesn’t count?”

Comments on Alec Baldwin’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

One user wrote, “I’m missing your beautiful Ireland,” while another jabbed, “Got so many you forgot one.”

Yet another critic called out the 30 Rock star, blatantly writing, “Why don’t you ever include [your] oldest child?”

More comments from Alec Baldwin’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

In an effort to remedy the situation, comments were limited on the post, and Alec quickly shared another post featuring only his oldest daughter.

He owned up to his mistake, writing, “We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy.”

Although Alec quickly returned and posted a separate post celebrating her, Ireland has not publicly stated anything about this occurrence.

Alec Baldwin’s infamous voicemail to Ireland Baldwin

It’s no secret that Alec has long had a strained relationship with his oldest daughter. His divorce from Kim Basinger in 2002 led to a long and nasty custody battle, including his infamous leaked voicemail in 2007.

The voicemail showed another side to Alec Baldwin, one that permanently altered his public image for some people forever.

At the time, Ireland was 11 years old and had missed a scheduled phone call from her father when he left a scathing voicemail.

“Once again, I have made an a** of myself trying to get to a phone. You have insulted me for the last time,” Alec’s voicemail to Ireland began.

“I don’t give a damn that you’re 12 years old or 11 years old, or a child, or that your mother is a thoughtless pain in the a** who doesn’t care about what you do. You’ve made me feel like s**t, and [you need to] straighten your a** out.”

“This crap you pull on me with this goddamn phone situation that you would never dream of doing to your mother, and you do it to me constantly over and over again,” he continued.

“You better be ready Friday the 20 to meet with me,” he concluded. The voicemail was left on April 11, 2007.

When TMZ broke the story, it was revealed that Alec’s visitation rights had been temporarily suspended, pending a possible permanent denial of visitation and contact with his daughter.

After the story broke, it was revealed that Alec reportedly called his daughter and apologized and was frustrated as his ex-wife allegedly tried to keep Ireland away from him.

His spokesperson maintained that Alec knew he had made a mistake and apologized to his daughter, noting that he was having an extremely difficult time going through his divorce.

Where do Alec Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin stand now?

It’s hard to say whether or not Alec and Ireland are in regular communication or not.

The two do not follow each other on Instagram, and neither posts about the other often, if at all.

Ireland did share a post not too long ago featuring photos of herself when she was a baby, and one included a candid shot with her father, Alec.

In the public eye, Ireland tends to focus on her life and career rather than discussing her family life.

Regardless of her relationship with her father, it’s clear that Ireland will ensure she has a good time and will do the same for her baby.