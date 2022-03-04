Adriana Lima shows off her baby bump at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week

Brazilian model Adriana Lima is best known for her long run as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Adriana Lima is showing off her maternity style, putting her baby bump on display while attending Paris Fashion Week.

As previously reported, Lima announced on TikTok that she is expecting her third child and her first baby with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers.

She shared a video of her ultrasound on the social platform and added when she is expecting to give birth.

The model was once reported as the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel and was one of the highest-paid supermodels.

She left Victoria’s Secret in 2018 after 19 years to pursue other ventures.

Adriana Lima shows off her baby bump

The 40-year-old model displayed her growing baby bump on the Paris Fashion Week red carpet.

She shared a photo on her Instagram Story, posing alongside Italian fashion editor Anna Dello Russo.

Pic credit:@Adrianalima/Instagram

Lima stunned in the bodycon black dress that featured a sheer design around her baby bump.

She accessorized the outfit with several gold brass rings and matching gold heels.

According to Page Six, the model put on the PDA with boyfriend Lemmers, who wore a gray suit and white shirt with a navy blue tie.

The stunning supermodel is a mother of two daughters: Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, from her marriage to Serbian NBA player Marko Jaric.

In May 2014, Lima and Jaric announced their separation after five years of marriage – divorcing two years later.

She was previously engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz. Lima started dating film producer Andre Lemmers last year and surprised fans after announcing her pregnancy in her TikTok debut.

Lima shared a sweet photo with her boyfriend on Valentine’s day last month.

“💋🧿My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day 💋🧿 I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE 🍫” she wrote in the caption.

Adriana Lima celebrates 25 years as a model

The Brazilian model recently celebrated 25 years in the modeling industry.

She appeared on the L’OFFICIEL’s Spring 2022 digital cover and spoke about her experience in the industry in a conversation with Anna Sui.

She spoke about starting her career at just 15 years old and what it was like going to gigs in the 90s. “When I moved to New York, it was 1997, and I stayed at Eileen Ford’s home in New York City. I wasn’t in a model apartment because I was so young. I started doing castings right away. I remember my first week having castings all day, from 9 in the morning to 7 or 8 at night, running around with my book—these days, we don’t carry that anymore, she said.