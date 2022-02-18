Adriana Lima is pregnant with third child — Supermodel made announcement with first TikTok video

Supermodel Adriana Lima has just announced the pregnancy of her third child on TikTok. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima has another baby on board – and just told the world in her first-ever TikTok video.

And yeah – nothing says “coming in with a bang” quite like joining an app and immediately making a pregnancy announcement.

Lima posted a TikTok of her surprising her boyfriend Andre Lemmers with the news

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the platform in a “revenge” style video. She first showed all of the times her boyfriend, movie producer Andre Lemmers, surprised her unknowingly – but in a playful way. The video started with the text, “Andre likes to scare me.”

She then went on to show all of the times/places he has successfully startled her. After that, she filmed a positive pregnancy test and wrote the text, “But today is PAYBACK!!!”

Although this surprise was less of a “jump scare,” she approached Lemmers in bed and showed him the pregnancy stick – to which, well, he was surely shocked.

The video ended with a sonogram of their expected child, along with the sound of the baby’s heartbeat and the text “COMING FALL 2022.”

The video was accompanied by the song, (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher by Jackie Wilson. She also added a caption made solely of hashtags – #firstiktok #baby and #surprise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lima posted an Instagram story to tell her 13.9 million subscribers to head over to TikTok to see her latest news. The model has yet to officially announce the pregnancy on the photo-sharing platform.

“Go check my TikTok… Bi(g) news I shared in my first video,” she wrote.

This is Lima’s first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima was previously married to Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić after eloping on Valentine’s Day in 2009.

They share two daughters together, Valentina Lima Jarić and Sienna Lima Jarić. Valentina is currently 12-years-old and Sienna is their youngest at 9-years-old.

According to the La Times, Lima and Jarić decided to split after five years of marriage. “We are grateful to be the parents of two incredible young daughters that we will continue to co-parent,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Lima is now dating boyfriend and father-to-be Andre Lemmers, who she referred to as her “forever twin soul mate” in a recent Valentine’s Day post.

She even made the claim, “I love you more than chocolate.”

Fans loved Lima’s use of TikTok to make her pregnancy announcement

Comments on Adriana Lima’s recent video showed her followers’ love for the model’s use of the platform – especially for her first video ever. One TikTok user commented, “Congratulations!! Such a cool way to share it with the world.”

Pic comment: @AdrianaLima/TikTok

Another TikTok user welcomed Lima to the platform and referred to her as a “legend” for her first-time video.

“Excuse me ma’am you cannot just drop a TikTok on us, You. Are. A. Legend. Welcome,” user @chelseayuhl8r wrote.

Pic credit: @AdrianaLima/TikTok

Twitter user @sweetbbyp put it simply – “Adriana Lima’s first TikTok did not disappoint.”

Pic credit: @sweetbbyp/Twitter

For now, followers of the supermodel will have to wait and see if Adriana Lima will continue to post her pregnancy journey on the video-sharing platform or not – But at least fans have the Fall of 2022 to look forward to for now.