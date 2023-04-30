Adele and Rich Paul enjoy date night after emotional James Corden farewell

Adele and Rich Paul took time out of their busy schedules to enjoy a date night.

The Grammy-winning singer and the prominent sports agent recently enjoyed a night out together at a basketball game.

The couple’s appearance at the game came shortly after Adele’s heartwarming gesture of helping James Corden bid farewell to The Late Late Show. She appeared on the Carpool Karaoke segment, with a farewell that will go down in history.

Following the Carpool Karaoke episode, Adele and Rich were spotted enjoying a date night at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Since Rich is a powerful agent who represents LA Lakers player Lebron James, he is a staple at the Crypto Arena.

And now that Rich and Adele are an item, she has also become a regular at the arena.

Adele and Rich sat courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers played against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The stakes were high since the game was part of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers were victorious, winning the game and the series and advancing to the finals.

As for Adele, she supported her man, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants combo by Klutch Athletics — Rich’s brand.

Rich wasn’t the only person that Adele recently supported.

Adele appears in the final Carpool Karaoke segment

Last week, Adele helped James Corden bid farewell to his beloved Carpool Karaoke segment.

The popular segment has become a beloved staple of the show, featuring celebrities singing along to their favorite tunes while driving with the host.

Adele’s participation in the final Carpool Karaoke episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden was a testament to her friendship with the host.

Adele’s presence provided a fitting farewell for the show and demonstrated the close bond between the songstress and the host.

The 21 singer’s willingness to support her friend’s milestone speaks to her loyalty and genuine nature.

James certainly noticed, gushing, “It’s blown my mind you’ve done this for me. I love you, and we have had the best times here. Our friendship and our families’ friendship has nothing to do with distance.”

Meanwhile, Adele praised James and his wife Julia for supporting her during her divorce.

Adele said to James, “You’d be like, ‘Good luck with that one,’ with anything I was pursuing and stuff like that. You were always like an adult to me—you and Julia—and you’d always give me advice.”