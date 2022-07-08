Addison Rae’s dad allegedly ‘misled’ a 25-year-old into a 5 month affair 

Addison Rae’s father is the subject of new accusations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Addison Rae’s father is the subject of new allegations as a Los Angeles-based woman said she was misled by Addison’s father.

The He’s All That star is the oldest of three, with brothers Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8. Addison famously moved to Los Angeles with her mom in 2019 after joining TikTok and receiving instant success. The family soon followed the breadwinner to L.A., and it seems Addison’s father, Monty Lopez, got caught up in the fast life.

The woman, Renee Ash, said that Addison’s 46-year-old dad tricked her into thinking he was getting a divorce from Addison’s mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling.

Woman alleges Addison Rae’s father lied to, ‘misled’ her

Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, tricked a woman into believing he was divorcing Addison’s mother. So claims the young woman and scorned lover, who turned to Page Six, where she told her side of the story.

Renee said of Monty, “Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me. He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”

Renee said she met Monty’s family and believed things were headed in a serious direction. She shared, “He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother, and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

Unfortunately, Renee found out Monty was speaking to other girls. She explained, “I loved him, and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke.”

Finally, Renee extended a public apology to Addison’s family. She said, “I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

Addison Rae discusses her upbringing.

Addison Rae appeared in Seventeen, where she described her upbringing. At the time, Addison promoted her podcast with her mom Sheri, Mama Knows Best.

Addison revealed that her parents were on-again, off-again, and she moved back and forth from Texas to Louisiana. She said that during her childhood, she even lived in a camper.

Her father, Monty Lopez, and mother, Sheri Easterling, remarried in 2017.

Addison and her mom moved to Los Angeles during her first year of college at LSU when she went viral on TikTok. Addison said that her father supported the move.

Monty’s Instagram reveals the 46-year-old often spends time with other influences and TikTok stars.