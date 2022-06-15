Addison Rae hugs a tree in green thong bikini

Addison Rae hugs a tree in a thong bikini. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae continues to live the good life in a bikini as the Louisiana native wore her tiniest green thong and hugged a tree. The TikTok star recently released a new perfume and used social media to promote her efforts.

Addison is no stranger to posting in bikinis and at the beach. She seems to be perpetually on vacation, but in reality, she is promoting her various lines while she enjoys paradise.

One of Addison’s lines is Item Beauty, a makeup line she recently started. Her latest bikini photos promoted her new perfume, Addison Rae Fragrance. She flaunted her famous curves and had a little bit of fun as she posed with the colorful perfume bottles from her line.

Addison Rae wears a green thong bikini to sell perfume

Addison promoted her new fragrance line with some good, old-fashioned bikini pictures. She shared some swimsuit photos and included a video to garner a buzz for her line.

The video started with Addison on the beach in a green string bikini as she held two of her perfume bottles. She smiles at the camera, kicks up her leg behind her, and hugs the tree.

Addison’s hair was in a center part with loose pieces of bangs blowing in the wind and framing her face.

She later filmed her shadow on the white sand beach before she panned to the crystal clear waters of the ocean.

Addison wrote in the caption, “My favorite combo for a beach day 🌊💗 @addisonraefragrance.”

She shared the video of her paradise moment with her 40.4 million followers.

Addison Rae’s fragrance is affordable and trendy

Addison Rae debuted her self-named fragrance in 2021. The perfumes appeal to those in her age bracket, with a scent dedicated to different moods, each with a trendy name.

There are three fragrances that come at an affordable price point of $40. Fans can choose between HYPED AF, A Daily Dose of Energy, CHILL AF, A Daily Dose of Calm, and HAPPY AF, A Daily Dose of Euphoria.

Adding to the appeal factor of Addison Rae’s perfume is that the line is clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Addison went on The Drew Barrymore Show, and she talked about the line. She said, “They’re like super fun bottles that like change colors.”

She continued that the bottles “work with your mood” and were created with a “science-backed process.”

Addison then demonstrated the color-changing abilities of the perfume bottles by rubbing her hands together on a bottle. She shared that heat caused the bottle colors to change and that the bottles were meant to trigger emotions.