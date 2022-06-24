Addison Rae crawls in lingerie in a hotel bed  

Addison Rae has been crawling around in a bed photoshoot. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae is at it again, sharing sultry half-dressed photos for her fans.

The Item Beauty and Addison Rae Fragrance entrepreneur took it to the bed for some flirty photos in a nightgown. The shots were not much of a departure for the Louisiana native, who often posts beach and bikini pictures.

Addison posed in Polaroid-style photos with heavy makeup and light clothing. She wore a nude spaghetti strap nightgown and kept her socks on while she sprawled and crawled on the bed.

Unlike Addison’s recent pics, she did not tag her fragrance or beauty line in the shots.

Perhaps the pretty polaroids were just for fun, but they received praise from her 40.4 million Instagram followers.

Addison Rae gets flirty on hotel bed shoot

Addison shared some flirty photos on her social media page while she struck a few poses in a nude-colored nightie on a hotel bed. Each picture had a thick white border and contrast effect, resembling polaroids.

The TikTok star wore soft glam makeup featuring smokey eye makeup and pink blush on her cheeks. Her long hair was dark in a middle part with natural waves, her tresses strewn across the bed. Addison lay on the bed and placed her arms under her head as she looked up at the camera and bent her legs.

Addison continued to show love to the camera in another photo, on her hands and knees on the large plush sheets of the bed. She placed her hands on the bed for support and displayed her red manicure.

Finally, Addison got silly while lounging on the bed with a big smile and her eyes closed.

Addison wrote in the caption, “Dreaming of you 🥀.”

It is anyone’s guess who Addison was dreaming of, but it could be her boyfriend of one year, Omer Fedi.

Addison Rae’s boyfriend is Omer Fedi

Addison Rae displays much of her life to the public as a TikTok star, content creator, and influencer. But the friend of Kourtney Kardashian keeps her relationship with boyfriend Omar Fedi relatively quiet.

Omer is the guitarist for Megan Fox’s beau Machine Gun Kelly, so he leads a fast life.

A source confirmed Omer and Addison were dating through Us Weekly in August 2021, “Addison and Omer are super into each other. They’ve been together for four months. She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music.”

Omer and Addison made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards this year. Omer makes some appearances on Addison’s social media accounts, and the lovers recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Omer is a lucky man!