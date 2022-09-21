Adam Levine denies affair, admits he ‘crossed the line’ after cheating allegations surface

Singer Adam Levine at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Adam Levine has spoken out after Instagram model Sumner Stroh said she had an affair with the Maroon 5 singer.

The 43-year-old, who is married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo, denied having the affair but admits he “crossed the line.” Two weeks ago, it was reported that Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their third child together.

Stroh said she felt exploited and was easily manipulated because she was “young and naïve” one year ago when the alleged affair began.

She shared alleged Instagram messages between the pair in the background of a TikTok video and said they had been seeing each other for about 12 months.

Stroh shared a message she claims came from the singer after they had not been in contact for several months.

In the TikTok video, the bizarre Instagram message she alleges came from Levine reads: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if its w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

The IG model claims her “morals were unknowingly compromised,” adding that she was “completely manipulated.”

Adam Levine denies the affair but cops to ‘using poor judgment’

The Maroon 5 star took to his Instagram Story to release a statement after Stroh’s cheating accusations went viral.

Levine said he wanted to clear the air but did not mention the Instagram model by name, writing:

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair,” he declared.

The former The Voice coach continued, “nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” Levine ended his statement.

Pic credit: @AdamLevine/Instagram Story

Behati Prinsloo revealed her baby bump on Instagram days before the cheating scandal

This comes just days after the former Victoria’s Secret Angel debuted her baby bump on Instagram, confirming reports of her third pregnancy.

Prinsloo married Levine in Mexico in July 2014, and they share two daughters: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

The Namibian model has not released a statement on the alleged affair at the time of writing this report.