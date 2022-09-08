Behati Prinsloo in tiny black bikini hits the beach in Maui with Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo showed off her growing baby bump while bikini-clad for a family outing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Behati Prinsloo was showing off her model body as she took to the beaches of Maui while enjoying a trip away with husband Adam Levine and their two daughters, Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

The beauty, who has graced the runway alongside fellow models and close friends Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge, got in touch with her Victoria’s Secret, scantily-clad days as she rocked a tiny black bikini.

Captured strolling down the beachside, the 34-year-old looked adorable and stunning as she paired her low-cut bikini bottoms and itty bitty top with a brown bucket hat and rectangular, white shades.

Behati expertly showed off her toned legs, smooth skin, and fit body for her time away with her family.

The wife of the Maroon 5 crooner added on some splashes of gold jewelry to complete her beach look, wearing two necklaces, gold-drop earrings, braided bracelets, and a matching anklet.

For his part, Adam appeared as fit as ever as he walked around in the sand, showing off his body art while proving that he clearly still works hard in the gym when he isn’t on tour.

The singer also continued to sport the platinum locks he started rocking all the way back in 2014.



While the family of four looked to be enjoying their tropical jaunt, reports surfaced quickly after the pics surfaced that Behati and Adam are expecting to expand their unit.

Behati Prinsloo is expecting her third child

As reported by People, Behati and Adam are currently looking to become parents of three, as Behati has been spotted recently with a more evident baby bump.

The model opened up last fall about wanting a bigger family, telling Entertainment Tonight that she and Adam had discussed expanding their brood.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” Behati told ET in her exclusive interview.

“You know what, ‘Never say never,'” she added when discussing how she and Adam hit the pause button on having more kids after welcoming Gio.

“We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”



While the couple is undoubtedly excited to be entering another new chapter of life together, just last year they both joked that their third baby was their tequila brand Calirosa.

Behati Prinsloo jokes that her third baby is her tequila brand

Speaking with People about the pink-hued tequila drink she and Adam co-founded, Behati had nothing but rave things to say about the beverage.

“Adam and I love Mexico and first tried a pink tequila when we were in there three or four years ago. We were blown away. I had never heard of tequila being aged in red wine barrels so I was thinking, ‘This is crazy! Do they dye it?'” she exclaimed about their discovery of the drink.

Behati later said that it was fun to be doing something with her husband of seven years at the time, calling the project her “third baby.”

No exact due date has been given yet for Behati and Adam’s newest family member.