Adam Abdul-Jabbar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son, arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of the NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his Orange County neighbor multiple times, according to TMZ.

Adam, 28, was arrested in San Clemente, Orange County, CA, and booked on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. on June 9 that someone had stabbed their neighbor. The neighbor reportedly suffered “multiple non-life-threatening injuries.”

“The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,” a law enforcement source said.

The victim reportedly went by himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Adam appeared on Celebrity Family Feud with his father in 2017

Adam is known for appearing with his father, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, in July 2017.

In the episode, the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his family members took on fellow retired NBA star Ralph Sampson and his family.

Adam, who stands 6’7″ and weighs 180 lbs, has since been released from custody, police sources told TMZ.

Police said they were still investigating the incident.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not immediately comment on the incident.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a philanthropist

The latest incident comes after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to his alma-mater UCLA in April 2020.

He donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to thank the doctors and nurses at UCLA for all that they are doing. You guys are awesome, risking your lives to help the public.”

Abdul-Jabbar’s donation to UCLA Health was a nod to an element of his NBA career. Abdul-Jabbar wore protective goggles during his NBA career after an eye injury.

Abdul-Jabbar also raised $2.8 million in March 2019 for his Skyhook Foundation — named after his famous skyhook shot — by auctioning memorabilia, including four of his NBA championship rings.

The money was intended to assist students taking STEM courses (science, technology, and engineering and math).

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar professional bio

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr in April 1947, stood 7’2″ and weighed 225 lbs.

Kareem played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a member of six NBA Championship teams, was a six-time NBA MVP, a 19-time NBA All-Star, and a 15-time All-NBA selection.

He also appeared in several movies during and after his illustrious NBA career.

He is best known for appearing as Hakim/Mantis in a scene from Bruce Lee’s martial arts film Game of Death (1978) originally filmed in 1972. He played Roger Murdock in the 1980 comedy Airplane!

He also appeared on TV shows, such as Man from Atlantis, 21 Jump Street, and Tales from the Darkside.