Actress Denise Dowse dead at 64

Veteran television actress Denise Dowse died at age 64 years old after a battle with viral meningitis.

She is best known for several roles including Beverly Hills 90210, Insecure, and Snowfall.

On August 7, Denise’s sister, Tracey Dowse, revealed that the actress was hospitalized and in a coma due to meningitis.

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey Dowse shared to her sister’s social media accounts.

“She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

After sharing the news, numerous fans and co-stars hoped she would make a full recovery. Unfortunately, The Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away on August 13.

Denise Dowse is remembered by her sister Tracy

Tracy Dowse announced her sister’s death with an emotional tribute on her Instagram page.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey Dowse wrote on her sister’s Instagram page.

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.”

She continued, “She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Dowse impressed fans with her numerous television roles such as her most noteworthy portrayal as Mrs. Teasley on the 90s hit drama Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran for 10 seasons.

She also starred in several movies in roles including Olivia Biggs in Bio-Dome, Marlene Andre in Ray opposite Jamie Foxx, and Principal Garrison in Coach Carter opposite Samuel L. Jackson.

Fans and colleagues remember Denise Dowse

Dowse was an underappreciated talent in Hollywood who preferred a private life away from tabloid gossip.

However, many actors and fans shared their appreciation for her work and noteworthy moments.

A fan lamented on her untimely death, sharing two photos of the beautiful actress.

Another supporter showed love to the late actress and gratitude for her role in Charmed.

Yvonne Orji remembered working with Dowse on the HBO series Insecure.

TV producer and director Brad Bredeweg shared his tribute.

Denise Dowse did not have any children and was not married. She is survived by her sister Tracy Dowse.