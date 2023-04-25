Abby De La Rosa reveals a unique ‘turn on’ with Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa has opened up about her relationship with Nick Cannon and how she feels about him being intimate with other women.

On the premiere episode of the 42-year-old’s new radio show, The Daily Cannon, the father of 12 hosted with De La Rosa, and they discussed their relationship.

“I got love for all the women,” De La Rosa said, referring to Cannon’s five other baby mothers, Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.

The Masked Singer host is divorced from Mariah Carey and had an on-and-off relationship with Bell. As with the others, it is unclear which ones he maintains an intimate relationship with.

De La Rose then explained how she feels about Cannon being intimate with other women.

“For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit.”

She admitted that sometimes she can be a little jealous but that she just revels in thinking, “This is my baby daddy.”

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, De La Rosa has defended her polyamorous relationship with Cannon in the past and denied that she suffers from low self-esteem.

Nick Cannon gushes about working alongside Abby De La Rosa

Cannon explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight what fans could expect from The Daily Cannon with De La Rosa.

“You’ll get to see our bond; you’ll get to see why so much love is there,” Cannon said, continuing: “I mean, she’s a mother of three of my children, but I met her in this space, here, working at iHeartRadio, man, and I always was a fan of hers.”

The pair share nearly two-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and a 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

The Wild n Out host revealed that their children are close by when the pair are doing the radio show and said they might also make an appearance on occasion.

Cannon added that his twins refer to the studio as their playroom and have their toys “everywhere.”

Cannon revealed to ET on Sunday that Jamie Foxx is “awake” and “alert” amid his hospitalization.

The former Nickelodeon star, who is friends with the 55-year-old actor, referred to him as “family” as he shared his delight about Foxx’s improved health.

Cannon then teased a “special” favor for his “big brother,” who he said would soon be out of the hospital. The Masked Singer host was hesitant to reveal the surprise that he has in mind for Foxx, telling ET:

“I was reluctant to go all the way there and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing.”