Aaron Paul made Bryan Cranston the godfather to his newborn son

Aaron Paul says Bryan Cranston will be responsible for changing his son’s diapers. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul has confirmed that colleague Bryan Cranston will be the godfather to his son, who was born within the last few weeks.

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and El Camino, has welcomed baby Ryden Caspian Paul with his wife, Lauren Paul. Ryden is their second child as Lauren gave birth to a daughter in 2018.

And now, Cranston, who played drug kingpin Walter White, is set to become a real-life godfather. Although instead of closing drug deals, he will be changing diapers.

Aaron Paul reveals Bryan Cranston’s godfather duties

This week, Paul has twice talked about how Cranston would be Ryden’s godfather, and on one occasion, he even revealed what would be Cranston’s duties.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Paul confirmed that Cranston, 66, would be the godfather; he said: “He is the man. That beautiful man.”

“It was a very easy decision for us,” added the Breaking Bad star.

Paul spoke to a TMZ reporter, who then asked him what would be Cranston’s duties, to which Paul responded by humorously saying, “he’s just going to babysit, change diapers, you know, burp – all the things.”

The actor had already explained to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday what happened when he asked Cranston to be the godfather. He said he’d made the request to “Bryan on his birthday” but joked that Cranston had said no.

But Paul clarified that he had indeed said yes and was very “excited” about the prospect. Paul added: “Very honored. I love the man to death, you know.”

Yesterday, Paul took to Instagram to post several adorable black and white pictures of baby Ryden. In the caption, he wrote: “So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have a close relationship

Cranston and Paul first met way back in 2008 on the set of Breaking Bad, where they played the roles of Jesse Pinkman and Walter White until 2013. And they have remained firm friends and partners in crime ever since. In 2019, they launched an artisanal mezcal company called Dos Hombres.

The two actors are all set to reprise their Pinkman and White roles for the final season of Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul is currently airing Season 6 on AMC.