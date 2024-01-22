90210 actor dead at 58 — What we know about David Gail’s cause of death

David Gail, best known for his work on Beverly Hills, 90210, and Port Charles, passed away at 58.

News of the beloved actor’s death first broke via Instagram by Peter Ferriero, the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast host.

Peter revealed over the weekend that he had just been informed of the scene-stealer’s passing but noted that he was “grateful” to have had the opportunity to chat with him.

Gail is best known to teen drama fans for playing Stuart Carson, the love interest of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh.

Although he had a recurring role from 1993-94, his character significantly impacted Brenda, and their initial dynamic enthralled fans.

Sadly, the relationship just wasn’t built to last. Teen dramas tend to put their characters through the wringer before they find their endgame love.

How did David Gail die?

A cause of death for the actor has not been made public, but The Hollywood Gossip reported it may have been a heart-related issue.

For now, the family is remaining tight-lipped as they navigate the tragic loss of Gail.

David Gail had countless beloved roles on the small screen

In addition to Doherty, he starred opposite Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry, Tori Spelling, and many more famous faces.

He was also well known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles.

He clocked in more than 200 episodes on the daytime soap and was a part of some of the show’s most famous storylines.

Gail took over Michael Dietz’s role in the series.

Recasts on TV rarely work, but he made the role his own and won many fans along the way.

It was a testament to Gail’s acting ability. His version of the character is still memorable all these years later.

Additional TV credits include Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, M.D., Matlock, Murder, She Wrote, ER, and JAG.

On the big screen, he appeared alongside Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch in Bending All the Rules.

The Florida native also lent his voice to video games, with his last IMDB credit being Blacksad: Under the Skin.

David Gail’s sister speaks out

David Gail’s sister, Katie Colmenares, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her brother, remembering him as her “wingman” and “best friend.”

He later shared footage of a heartwarming interview with Gail in which the actor shared some fond memories of his time in Beverly Hills, 90210.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to David Gail’s family and friends during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.