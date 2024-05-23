50 Cent’s ‘Diddy Do It’ documentary sold to Netflix

Netflix has secured the exclusive distribution rights to the highly anticipated documentary Diddy Do It, produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television.

While many assumed that 50 Cent’s threat to release a documentary about his nemesis was a mere troll, the rapper and television producer was working behind the scenes.

According to TMZ, the documentary delves into the numerous sexual assault allegations against the influential rapper and producer, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs, a towering figure in the music industry and Bad Boy label boss, known for launching the careers of Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, has faced a cascade of legal troubles and public scrutiny due to a series of sexual assault accusations.

The allegations, some dating back decades, have resurfaced with new evidence and lawsuits, sparking a wave of public interest that fueled a fierce bidding war for the documentary rights.

The documentary comes after Diddy was seen on video physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016.

What to expect on the Netflix series, Diddy Do It

A wave of sexual assault claims have emerged against Combs, with numerous victims coming forward to share their alleged experiences, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.

Notably, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a high-profile lawsuit in November 2023, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, physical abuse, and orchestrating the destruction of her then-boyfriend Kid Cudi’s car. The floodgates had opened despite a settlement being reached and the lawsuit being dismissed the following day.

In February 2024, a fifth lawsuit was filed against Combs by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who worked with him on a recent album and is also suing Combs for sexual assault.

It’s thought the documentary will also explore the recent raid on Combs’ properties by the Department of Homeland Security and his alleged involvement in covering up his son’s alleged sexual assault.

Diddy’s career downturn amid sexual assault allegations

Combs’ once-unstoppable career has taken a sharp downturn in the wake of the allegations against him. His clothing brand was pulled from Macy’s, multiple companies severed ties with his e-commerce business, and he stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV. The release of CCTV footage by CNN on May 17th, 2024, showing Combs assaulting Ventura in 2016, further solidified his fall from grace.

Following the release of the footage, Diddy issued a public apology in an Instagram video.

Diddy Do It promises to be a bombshell exposé, capturing the apparent unraveling of a music mogul’s empire and the mounting legal battles that threaten to tarnish his legacy.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the documentary. Still, with production ongoing and new allegations surfacing, it is expected to be a comprehensive and shocking account of Combs’ alleged misdeeds.