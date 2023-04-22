50 Cent developing Hulu reality show Redemption Ink

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is known for his entertainment and business career that launched due to his success in hip-hop music with a unique sound and story.

He rose to fame with his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, on which he teamed up with producer Dr. Dre. He released five solo albums after that and formed the supergroup G-Unit which released three albums together.

The hip-hop star also has ventured his career into television and movies, with roles in films such as Spy, Southpaw, and Den of Thieves. However, he found success with scripted TV.

Among his most notable TV credits is the popular Starz series Power, which he starred in for multiple seasons and was also an executive producer.

The show spawned several spinoffs he produced, including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Following that success with scripted TV shows, the 47-year-old hip-hop artist, actor, and TV producer is reportedly in early development on an unscripted tattoo transformation series coming to Hulu.

50 Cent is bringing tattoo transformation series to Hulu

According to Deadline, 50’s new series is called Redemption Ink and focuses on ex-gang and hate group members at a crossroads.

They’ll take their first steps toward redemption as they get their gangland tattoos covered up during the series. While in the chair for the transformation series, they’ll share their stories with the tattoo artists.

50 shared a screenshot of Deadline’s report on Friday, including some comments to get fans hyped up for his upcoming scripted TV series.

“This show is going to hit different, Redemption ink HULU. GLG🚦GreenLightGang i don’t miss 🎯let’s go! G-unit film& Tv,” he wrote in his caption.

Redemption Ink is his first show since Power Book IV: Force, a third spinoff series for Starz’s Power. It was released in February 2022 and was renewed for a second season which has yet to arrive.

Before that, 50 was among the producers of For Life, a scripted legal drama series on ABC that ran two seasons before getting canceled in 2021.

Jackson is an executive producer on Redemption Ink through G-Unit Films & Television, along with SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions. Luis Gutierrez has a tattoo shop named Redemption Ink that inspired the concept and will reportedly serve as a producer on the series.

As of this writing, a potential release date for Hulu’s new unscripted TV series is unknown.

50 Cent could release new music in 2023

In addition to his unscripted television series Redemption Ink, 50 could also have some new music on the way. The rapper teased releasing something in 2023.

Earlier this year, he shared an Instagram post featuring a screenshot of his friend, Eminem, revealing the rapper was the most-watched on YouTube in 2022. Per the screenshotted HipHop24x7 article headline, he tallied 5 billion views for the year.

“That’s my Boy 😏, Im gonna remind people i’m nice this year. New Music 🎼New Tv 📺New movie 🎥 let’s go!” 50 wrote in the caption.

As of this writing, it’s unknown when and what 50 will bring for the next entries in his music catalog. The rapper’s last studio album was 2014’s Animal Ambition, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Since then, he has released many singles as a lead artist, including the 2022 track Powder Power Respect with Jeremih and Lil Durk and 2021’s Wish Me Luck featuring Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, and Charlie Wilson.