50 Cent trolls Michael Jordan for his photo op with Mary J. Blige, says he ‘palmed the ball’

50 Cent gives Michael Jordan a light-hearted roasting after going viral. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

50 Cent loves a good troll, and his next target is NBA Legend Michael Jordan after a photo with Mary J. Blige goes viral.

Coming off his successful appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the rapper-turned television producer had something to say about Michael Jordan getting a little handsy with the legendary singer.

During the NBA All-Star Game over the weekend, Mary J. Blige performed a snippet of her new single, Amazing, from her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous.

The 51-year-old stunned in a Balmain bodysuit that set hearts racing after coming off a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

50 Cent playfully trolls Michael Jordan over Viral Mary J. Blige photo op

During the NBA All-Star Game, Jordan and Mary J. Blige, who stars in 50 Cent’s hit series Power, posed for a few photos with celebrities. They posed for a photo op and embraced each other, hugging in a video.

Jordan seemingly grazed the Mudbound actress’s rear end with his hand, a move which 50 Cent noticed and zoomed in on for an Instagram photo.

“All Star weekend. MJ & MJB, he palmed the ball, LOL,” Fif wrote in the caption.

The photo also features a Denzel Washington meme for comedic effect.

50 also captured a moment in which Jordan and Blige share a warm embrace with another Instagram post.

In the caption, he wrote: “See just when we thought it was all fvcked up. 😆LOL.”

The photo also includes a meme referencing his hit series Power.

Mary J Blige shared the photo in question in which she posed with the NBA legend.

The Grammy-winning singer shared photos with Dave Chappelle, Allen Iverson, Spike Lee, and many others in a photo dump Instagram post.

In the caption, the singer shared her excitement about having the opportunity to perform at two big sporting events.

“Wow! I’ve been blessed to be apart of 2 of the biggest moments in sports!!What an #amazing weekend!” she wrote.

Social media joke about Michael Jordan being captivated by Mary J. Blige

50 Cent wasn’t the only one who seized on the moments between the two legends for some laughs.

A Twitter user shared a video of the pair embracing, joking that Jordan should have gone for a pull grab of Mary’s ample derriere.

“Mike might as well grab a hand full at this point lol,” he joked.

Mike might as well grab a hand full at this point lol #MichaelJordan #MaryJBlige #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/ueF30oNpM6 — Kiss My Tattoos (@whatsteabih) February 22, 2022

In the photo where Jordan posed with Blige and Kobe Bryant’s widow, another Twitter user pokes fun at the NBA legend.

“Michael Jordan u ain’t slick we see where you hand at 🤣🤣🤣… Mary J Blige ☺️😋.”

Michael Jordan u ain't slick we see where you hand at 🤣🤣🤣… Mary J Blige ☺️😋 pic.twitter.com/AAkElihrYV — Monica ThicknPretty Dandridge👀👀 (@modizzypanther4) February 21, 2022

Another shared a meme from the hit documentary about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance.

Michael Jordan watching Mary J. Blige last week at the superbowl halftime show #TheLastDancery pic.twitter.com/LvPB2BRdIg — Michael Jordan hugs 🤗🫂 (@slanksterG) February 22, 2022

Michael Jordan is married to Yvette Prieto, and the couple shares twin daughters.