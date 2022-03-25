5 things to know about Keke Palmer

Five things you need to know about Keke Palmer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Keke Palmer starred as Akeelah in Akeelah and the Bee and became instantly famous.

Nickelodeon fans may also remember the actress from the Nickelodeon show, True Jackson, VP.

Keke’s latest role is in the movie Alice which is about an enslaved woman on a Georgia plantation. Before you see her newest film, here are five things you should know about multi-talented Keke Palmer.

Keke Palmer is a triple threat

A triple threat designation goes to someone who can sing, act, and dance. Keke Palmer truly earned the title of a triple threat.

Her acting skills and comedic timing were apparent when she starred in Scream Queens. She starred in the FOX thriller and comedy show opposite Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Billie Lourdes.

Keke also sings and has released mixtapes– her latest is called Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 2.

Finally, Keke also dances. Her choreography work gained popularity as the triple-threat danced to the Rihanna song.

Keke Palmer choreography to Rihanna's "Work"

Keke Palmer is a Virgo

Virgos are hard-working, detail-oriented, and perfectionists who are also creative.

Keke seems to fit many of the characteristics of a Virgo, and she expresses Virgo pride.

Keke often adds the Virgo symbol to her social media posts and accounts.

Keke released two mixtapes called Virgo Tendencies Pt. 1. and Virgo Tendencies Pt. 2.

Keke Palmer was the first African-American to play Cinderella on Broadway

Keke broke records when she was announced as the first-ever African-American to portray Cinderella on Broadway.

The opening show coincided with her 21st birthday in 2014. She starred in the Tony-winning play in New York from 2014-15.

Keke Palmer’s parents are both trained actors who met in drama school

It seems that acting is in Keke Palmer’s DNA.

Keke’s parents, Sharon and Larry Palmer, met in drama school. The two are trained actors and noticed Keke’s promise at age five. She has been successfully working since a young age.

Keke Palmer’s Mom Shares Secret To Raising A Child Star | TODAY All Day

Keke Palmer has Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Keke shared her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome with millions of her fans.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS, is a common hormonal condition in women that can lead to diabetes, acne, and unexplained weight changes.

PCOS has affected Keke’s skin, resulting in acne and hyperpigmentation. She uses her platform to inform and share with others who may be struggling with the disease.

She shared a picture of her skin, and the caption read in part, “​​The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f**king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”

Keke’s film Alice is now in theaters.