Yellowstone Season 5B trailer teases shifting dynamics and Kevin Costner’s exit

The ever-shifting dynamics of the Duttons will shift again during the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5.

Paramount Network on Friday unveiled the long-awaited teaser trailer for the next batch of episodes, and it promises a dramatic end to the season.

Six episodes remain, and the footage dives into Kevin Costner’s widely publicized departure as John Dutton.

“Legacy. You built something worth having. Someone’s going to try to take it,” John narrates in the teaser.

Of course, Costner won’t appear in the flesh, but the ominous promo certainly hints at a dark goodbye for John.

Our best theory? He’ll wind up in prison, and the last episodes of the season will pick up after a time jump.

We already know that John and Beth are plotting to take down Jamie, but it seems that Jamie will get the upper hand.

Beth vs. Jamie is on the way

The series has been building toward a Beth-Jamie faceoff, and there’s a good chance we’ll get it this season.

Jamie always seems to make it out of situations unscathed, but his past transgressions will return to haunt him if Beth has her way.

There’s an FBI raid, but the show is keeping us in the dark about who or what it’s about.

It does seem as though there is a change of the guard at the ranch, and Rip could be leading the charge.

He’s been so immersed in the ranch for years that he’s the natural next person to oversee its future.

Beth is married to Rip and knows his unique skillset is required to keep the ranch in the right hands.

As we head into these six episodes, the big question is how much closure will be included.

Yellowstone could be returning for Season 6

For the last year, Paramount Network has been claiming the show will end with Season 5, but a recent report indicated that several cast members are in talks to continue for Season 6.

Given that the teaser trailer does not mention any finality, we’re inclined to believe those reports are accurate.

Looking ahead post-Yellowstone Season 5, a new Montana-set spin-off is in the works with Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and Matthew Fox, so there’s a good chance these episodes will set up the new offshoot.

On an exciting note, The Madison marks the first present-day spin-off for Yellowstone, so it will be cool to see any connective tissue between the two shows.

Yellowstone Season 5B premieres on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 10, at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.