Yellowstone sequel lassos A-List lead — What’s it about?

Yellowstone may be wrapping up after five seasons, but the franchise still has a lot of life left in it.

Deadline reported Thursday that the sequel series, 2024, has a new name and lead star.

Initially, the series was set to be headlined by Matthew McConaughey.

However, the show’s lead has now been revealed as legendary actress Michelle Pfeiffer, signaling a significant shift in its creative direction.

The new name is Madison, and the plot is described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Michelle is a huge draw for the forthcoming series, which will premiere in 2025 following the conclusion of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

Who will join Michelle Pfeiffer on the Madison cast?

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios in a statement.

“She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Deadline notes that Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams are also expected to have leading roles on the show, but Paramount+ typically reveals casting additions over a matter of weeks.

Initially, Yellowstone scene-stealers Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly were attached to Madison, but recent reports indicated that a pay dispute could scuttle those highly anticipated returns.

Yellowstone is coming to a premature conclusion in the wake of Kevin Costner’s exit.

Yellowstone is gearing up for a premature conclusion

As a result, the show will have been off the air for almost two years by the time it returns because storylines had to be reworked to bring arcs to a close. After all, the initial plan was for Yellowstone Season 6 to continue the main show.

The only silver lining is that we’re getting a conclusion for the main show, but it must be satisfactory enough to keep viewers interested in Madison and the other spinoffs.

1923 is getting a second season, and another show set in the 1940s is in the works.

The franchise is continually expanding, so there’s no telling if things will slow down in the near future.

The hope is that Madison can successfully keep the present-day storylines intact to create a connective tissue.

Yellowstone is currently on hiatus. Season 5B will premiere on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.