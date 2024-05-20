Yellowstone: Production on Season 5, Part 2 is finally underway

The long wait for the last-ever episodes of Yellowstone is almost over.

Paramount Network on Monday confirmed that production had commenced on the long-gestating back half of Yellowstone Season 5.

The cable network revealed that the series is still on track to return for an undisclosed number of episodes in November.

Initially, there were only supposed to be six episodes left, but with the back half of the season now functioning as the swan song for the hit drama series, more episodes could be ordered to help bring storylines to a close.

The final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 were initially set to air in the summer of 2023.

At that point, they were supposed to set up Yellowstone Season 6 and beyond, but behind-the-scenes issues prevented that.

Kevin Costner will not return for the final episodes

Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, departed the show last year following months of rumors about his involvement in the final episodes.

However, the actor indicated he would be open to returning if the timing worked.

As a result, the series will have to craft a storyline that says goodbye to the beloved character and those who will not be moving to one of the Yellowstone spinoffs.

A new sequel, 2024, is in the works for Paramount+ and is supposed to premiere following the conclusion of the original series.

According to reports, it will be headlined by Matthew McConaughey and feature returning Yellowstone cast members Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly.

Many Yellowstone stars are expected to star in a spinoff

Recent reports have indicated the trio of original stars could be holding out for a bigger payday before signing on the dotted line to appear.

However, in a recent interview, Reilly shut down that buzz, urging fans not to believe everything they read.

Ending Yellowstone will not be easy, considering the number of series regulars the show employs. The first eight episodes of the season also aired at a point when the show was expected to continue for another season.

If only six episodes remain, they’ll likely have to be expanded to conclude all the most popular arcs.

With John Dutton gone from the narrative, it should make time for some other characters to enter the spotlight.

It will be interesting to see who will be left in the universe when the show wraps up and sets up more spinoffs.

Yellowstone is currently on hiatus. Season 5B is expected to launch on Paramount Network in November. Stream Seasons 1-5 on Peacock.