Will there be an Outer Banks Season 3? When to expect a Netflix release date

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline in Netflix series Outer Banks. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube.

Outer Banks Season 2 was released on July 30, and fans of the teen drama were quick to binge through the thrilling series. Unfortunately, the current season concluded with a cliffhanger that left viewers wondering when Season 3 of Outer Banks is coming out.

Outer Banks is a hit Netflix series that is set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The series follows the Pogues, the local residents, and their relationships with the Kooks, the wealthy seasonal residents.

Chase Stokes portrays John B, who, with his friends, is determined to find out what happened to his missing father, and they find a treasure chest along the way linked to John’s father.

John is the Pogues leader but is in a relationship with Sarah Cameron, played by Madelyn Cline, the wealthy daughter of Ward. Their relationship developed in the first season despite Cameron’s father going after the Pogues.

In Season 2, Outer Banks stepped it up a notch with new cast members, action scenes, and an epic cliffhanger with a twist.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The series is an action-packed thriller following the wild lives of the teens who live at The Cut. Here is everything we know about Season 3 of Outbanks and when fans can expect a release date from Netflix.

Will there be an Outer Banks Season 3?

Netflix has not yet renewed OBX for a third season. The streaming platform typically takes a few weeks to confirm a release date.

However, since its second season premiered last month, Outer Banks has remained on Netflix’s top 10 in several countries, which is a strong indicator of a renewal.

The current season concluding with a cliffhanger also indicates that the producers expect a renewal, so fans of the teen drama should look out for an announcement soon.

When will Netflix release OBX Season 3?

After the release of the premiere season, Netflix renewed Outer Banks for a second season in July 2020 and released it a year later.

The series should expect a third season premiere sooner as Netflix released the current season within a year with Covid restrictions. Therefore, Outer Banks Season 3 will likely get a Summer 2022 premiere date.

What to expect in the third season

In Season 3 of Outer Banks, Sarah and John B’s fathers put a spin into the finale as it appears that neither of them is dead.

The Pogues are stranded on a new island after the epic boat fight.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast revealed the Pogues are not “not going to give up going after the gold” despite losing a fortune twice.

The third season will also explore John B’s relationship with his dad and be a considerable part of the upcoming season.

OBX Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix worldwide.