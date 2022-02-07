Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher. Pic credit: Keri Anderson/Amazon Studios

Reacher has punched its way onto Amazon Prime Video and into the hearts of fans of Lee Child’s novels.

The new take that is unrelated to the Tom Cruise films brings a new face to the character that has fans and critics praising the change. That new face is Alan Ritchson, an actor that embodies the spirit of Jack Reacher from the novels extremely well.

Because of the overwhelming reaction to the series, Amazon Prime Video viewers are wondering if the show has been renewed for Season 2.

Will there be a Reacher Season 2? Here is what we know in regards to the possibility of a second helping of Reacher.

Is Reacher Season 2 renewed at Amazon?

As of right now, Amazon Prime Video has not made an announcement on Reacher Season 2. This might be due to the series just recently dropping this weekend and the company potentially waiting on the viewer data.

What is known is that critics and audience scores are through the roof. On Rotten Tomatoes, Reacher sits at a healthy 84% with critics and a rock-solid 94% with audiences. The audience score is truly going to play a factor here as the show builds word of mouth.

Furthermore, according to Jacker Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, the plan has always been to adapt one book a season. Quite similar to the Game of Thrones model, except there are several novels to keep the Reacher series going for as long as needed – 26 to be exact.

In an interview with Collider, the Reacher actor says, “I’ll say that we’re gonna be doing a book a season, so the first season will be the first book. I think that’s such a great way to do this.”

Not to mention, actress Willa Fitzgerald believes a spin-off of her character Roscoe might be in the cards at Amazon.

Clearly, they want this to become a big show with many seasons, it just all depends on the demand.

Looking at Amazon Prime Video’s history is key to figuring out a possible Reacher Season 2 release date.

Jack Ryan Season 1 dropped in August 2018 and had a fairly quick turnaround with the second season dropping in October 2019. That said, the third season is taking much longer.

Similarly, The Boys Season 1 and 2 had the same release pattern with the first outing dropping in July 2019 and the second season in September 2020.

If Reacher gets renewed (which is extremely likely) there is a strong possibility we could see Alan Ritchson righteously kicking butt in Spring of 2023. Not a long wait at all for Reacher fans.

For now, time will tell if audiences will speak loudly for another serving of Reacher.

Reacher Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.