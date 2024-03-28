Will Power Book III: Raising Kanan return for Season 5?

The Power universe expanded considerably following the demise of the original series in 2020.

After the news that Power Book II: Ghost would conclude with its forthcoming fourth season, there were questions about what that meant for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Thankfully, Starz was quick to shut down the end date buzz for the prequel series by announcing a renewal for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5.

The news dropped while production on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 was underway, meaning that fans still have at least two seasons of the show to look forward to.

“We know that our fans can’t get enough of ‘Raising Kanan.’ As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz.

“As we continue to expand the storytelling within the ‘Power’ universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel done right

Power Book III: Raising Kanan focuses on the origins of Kanan Stark, who was played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series.

MeKai Curtis plays the younger version of the character in the prequel, which also stars Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, and Joey Bada$$ as Unique.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first spinoff of Power to be announced as ending, with fellow spinoff Power Book IV: Force currently filming its third season.

Replacing the canceled spinoff is a prequel series focused on Ghost and Tommy, so although we’re losing one series, we’re gaining another.

The good news for Power Book II: Ghost is that it’s ending while the storyline is reaching a natural conclusion.

The Power Universe is expanding

Perhaps this has always been in the cards for the show, and truthfully, we’d prefer a show end at the end of its storyline instead of being needlessly dragged on to milk the franchise.

A premiere window for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 has not been announced, but with the show in production, we should be looking at a late fall debut after Power Book II: Ghosts wraps up its supersized final season.

The series is giving The Walking Dead universe a run for its money in terms of spinoffs at this point.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently on hiatus. Season 4 is expected to premiere on Starz in late 2024 or early 2025.