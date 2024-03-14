The Power universe expands with another spinoff, but one beloved show is coming to an end

When Power touched down on Starz 10 years ago, it was clear the premium cabler had found a big hit.

After a decade on the air, the main show is over, three spinoffs are on the air, and a fourth is on the way.

Power: Origins scored a formal pickup this week, and the concept is sure to get fans talking.

The series delves into the earlier years of Ghost and Tommy, played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original series.

Hardwick’s journey as Ghost concluded in 2020 with the end of the original series, while Sikora continues to play Tommy in the sequel series Power Book IV: Force.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Hardwick and Sikora are involved in the prequel in any capacity, but we would certainly enjoy their narration if the story allows for it.

Power Book II: Ghost has been canceled

Casting the younger iteration of Ghost and Tommy will be no easy task, especially with present-day Tommy still being watched by fans around the world on a weekly basis.

Alongside the good news about the franchise expanding, there’s some bad news.

Power Book II: Ghost will wrap with its upcoming fourth season, which will air across two parts.

Starz has confirmed the series will return in the summer, followed by the final half of the season in the fall.

“This explosive season of Ghost is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise. Fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of programming, in a statement.

“While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

Power Book II: Ghost was the first spinoff

The spinoff followed Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he attempted to move on after killing his father.

Despite his best attempt at shedding his father’s legacy, he found himself thrust into a world of crime as pressure came at him from every angle.

The freshly released trailer hints at some big swings in the storytelling department as we reach what is sure to be a shocking final chapter for the character.

Given that the franchise is more alive than ever, many of the cast members may stop by some of the other shows.

Starz has canceled many shows in recent months

The good news is that Power Book II: Ghost is getting an ending. Many Starz shows like Becoming Elizabeth, Heels, and Shining Vale were less fortunate.

Outlander is on track to end with Season 8, but the network is working on a prequel named Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Many media conglomerates are scaling back spending as the entertainment industry continues to be challenged.

Ending long-running shows in favor of cheaper shows set in those universes is an excellent way to help.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 premieres on Starz on Friday, June 6. The second half of the season premieres on Friday, September 6.