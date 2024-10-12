Will Alone return for Season 12 on HISTORY? Here’s what we know

Alone, Season 11 has wrapped up on History, and fans are already asking about Season 12.

Alone is a popular reality competition show that airs on History. It premiered in 2015 and finished its latest season last month, with William Larkham Jr. as the winner.

Alone features contestants dropped off alone in the wilderness, and viewers watch their self-documented journey that lasts until only one person is left alone.

William survived 84 jaw-dropping days alone in the wilderness, with only ten days’ worth of food left, meaning he could have lasted longer.

The competition started with ten contestants, and Timber Cleghorn, the second-to-last, gave up on day 83.

Now that the latest season has finished, excited fans ask what is next for the popular show. Britt Ahart, a past contestant, shares information about the show in a clip on the History YouTube channel.

Will there be a Season 12 of Alone on History?

History Channel has long been known for its popular shows, such as Pawn Stars with Rick Harrison and its spin-off, Pawn Stars Do America, and American Pickers.

Alone is a different type of show than American Pickers, a popular show featuring Mike Wolfe and the late Frank Fritz. In Alone, competitors try to survive alone on the land with minimal survival equipment.

A fan recently asked about Season 12 on Reddit, asking, “How can you top Season 11?” Ryan Pender is a producer on Alone and was recently on the Alone The Official Podcast, where he confirmed that Season 12 would be “new” and “something a bit different.”

The World Atlatl Association confirmed that a casting call for Season 12 of Alone was held in December 2023. Quinn Feegan asked people to apply, “We’re currently casting for our 12th season, and I’ve been on the search for amazing individuals with incredible traditional bowhunting and atlatl skills. I saw the WAA website and wondered if you would be interested or if there was anyone in your world that you may recommend.”

So, it appears that they have confirmed that Season 12 is indeed in the works at History. At the time of this writing, the exact date that it will premiere has not been announced.

Alone is currently on hiatus on History.