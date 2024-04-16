Why isn’t The Rookie new tonight and when will new episodes return after Season 7 renewal?

Why isn’t The Rookie new tonight, and when will new episodes return? That’s the question on fans’ minds after the last episode ended with two major cliffhangers.

In the most recent episode, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) agreed to have a baby with Bailey (Jenna Dewan).

However, the biggest shocker was Tim (Eric Winter) dumping Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) after his past sins caught up with him.

While The Rookie fans will be waiting a while longer to see the fallout of those two moments, there is some good news for fans.

ABC has officially ordered Season 7 of The Rookie, sharing the good news on Monday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So now that we have the good news let’s find out how long fans have to wait for a new episode of The Rookie.

Why isn’t The Rookie new tonight, and when will new episodes return?

The Rookie fans tuning in tonight will find a repeat, which will be the case for the next few weeks. New episodes of the hit cop drama won’t return until Tuesday, April 30.

As for why there is a sudden break in the schedule, it’s pretty simple. Season 6 of The Rookie is winding down, and the powers that be are saving the final episodes for May sweeps, which is the norm.

Due to the dual Hollywood strikes, the current season of The Rookie has been shortened to only 10 episodes. There have been several breaks since the Season 6 premiere in February.

However, this is the last one, as the final four episodes will air in a row starting Tuesday, April 30.

In the meantime, The Rookie fans can still get their weekly dose with the repeat episodes.

Tonight, Tuesday, April 16, is an encore airing of Nolan and Bailey’s honeymoon debacle. Next week, on Tuesday, April 23, The Rookie will reair the episode where Aaron (Tru Valentino) returns to the job after being shot and nearly dying.

The Rookie renewed for Season 7

While Season 6 of The Rookie will be short, Season 7 will return to normal. That’s right, ABC ordered another full season of the hit show.

It didn’t take long for the cast to take to social media to express their happiness that the show would go on.

A smiling Jenna took to Instagram to share a picture of her with Nathan and Melissa to share the good news.

“SEASON 7! Another season with the most incredible people! So. So. Grateful. @therookieabc,” she captioned the IG post.

Eric used the official The Rookie renewal image to announce the news to his followers.

“Oh yeah…. @therookieabc fans who’s ready?!?! So thankful to be apart of this incredible show! Love this team! #vamos #season7 #letsdothis #therookie #bradford 👮🏼‍♂️,” he wrote.

The Rookie Season 6 is on hiatus following a Season 7 renewal.

Who’s ready for more of The Rookie?

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.