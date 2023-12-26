Why is The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 not on TV tonight? And when will it return?

Unfortunately, fans of The Curse of Oak Island who hoped to tune in tonight for a festive episode of Season 11 will be disappointed.

Sadly, for us fans, it seems as though the History Channel has shuffled around its schedule over the holiday season, which means The Fellowship of the Dig will take a week off to help digest their Christmas dinners.

The news is unsurprising, really, as the last time a Tuesday fell on December 26, the show didn’t air that week either. That was back in 2017 when a new episode of Season 5 was postponed until January.

But don’t worry; fans will still be able to get their Oak Island fix. The History Channel will air a brand new special at the usual time of 9/8c. An episode of The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down will hit our screens instead.

Hosted by Matty Blake, the show will concentrate on the mysterious Lot 5.

The History Channel episode synopsis reads, “The Fellowship has been intensely investigating Lot 5 since the Laginas purchased it more than a year ago, and now Matty Blake takes a deep dive into the clues the lot has provided and what those clues could mean.”

When will The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 return?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 11, Episode 8, will return on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, with an episode called A Void at All Costs.

The name is likely a reference to the Aladdin’s Cave cavern and the team’s attempts to ascertain if it’s a human-made void and if they can access it.

The Oak Island team has been using sonar to try to map this void, known as Aladdin’s Cave. Pic credit: History

However, fans must make do with Matty discussing Lot 5 in the meantime.

Tonight’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down to focus on Lot 5

Lot 5, on the island’s western side, was one of the few places the Lagina brothers couldn’t access; however, that changed in 2022 when the guys bought the land from the family of treasure hunter Robert S. Young, who sadly passed away the year before.

Viewers learned of the acquisition in January 2023; since then, Lot 5 has proved to be quite an acquisition.

The guys have uncovered numerous artifacts, including at least four coins from ancient Rome.

A team of archaeologists is currently working hard on two stone features that they believe date back to the 18th century and were constructed around the same time as the Garden Shaft.

These are just some of the many artifacts recovered from Oak Island’s Lot 5 in recent weeks. Pic credit: History

A recent theory suggested that Lot 5 may have been used as a staging area for activity in the Money Pit area.

A recent theory suggested that Lot 5 may have been used as a staging area for activity in the Money Pit area.