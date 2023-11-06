Whoopi Goldberg snubs Joy Behar at the premiere of her play

Joy Behar may be getting ready for a career change away from The View.

On her birthday, she revealed that she had written five new plays: Bonkers in the Boroughs: Five Short Plays.

She was short with the ladies during that birthday celebration. It may have been because of the extra work she had taken on with the plays.

Telling the ladies and crew that she just wanted to get on with the show, she pushed a cameraman away from her 81-year-old self.

The plays she wrote were acted out the weekend of November 5. There were showtimes on November 5, 6, and 7. Joy not only wrote them, she also directed them and acted in one.

Indeed, such a momentous occasion would be celebrated by her co-hosts on The View.

Where was Whoopi Goldberg during Joy’s premiere?

The View’s official Instagram account shared a post about Joy and her plays.

“#TeamView representing at @JoyVBehar’s opening night of ‘Bonkers In The Boroughs’!” reads the caption.

The picture shows a smiling Joy Behar flanked by Sara Haines on the right and Ana Navarro on the left. Missing, however, are Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi missing her friend’s premiere is quite shocking. While Whoopi filled in for Joy on the show on Thursday and Friday, she could have appeared out of respect for Joy.

Alyssa commented that she was sick and had a severe fear of missing out, writing, “Fomo!! I know it was amazing.”

Comment from Alyssa Farah. Pic credit: @alyssafarah/Instagram

The Sun reported that Sunny had plans to see it Saturday night.

But Whoopi did not mention the play or her reasons for missing it on social media.

Fans flocked to Instagram to congratulate Joy

Joy’s plays were a resounding success! The plays had great reviews online, and fans gushed over Joy and her success.

Below is a sampling of the glowing well wishes.

Instagram user @luis2002_sanchez says, “My favs! @ananavarrofl @sarahaines and the fantastic joy behar!!!!!! Congratulations joy on finally promoting your plays i bet you made your family proud and your View family proud!”

While @smwbeachgirl said, “Love you Joy,” and @johnna1924 had a simple, “Congrats!”

Fan comments for the ladies. Pic credit: @theviewabc/Instagram

One user wrote, “Joy is so talented. I saw her do a comedy show yrs ago.”

User @sauer1948 said, “Congratulations Joy!!! A sold out hit!!!

And @joycezannier told Joy, “Joy u do look amazing. Congrats on ur success with ur plays.”

A final example is @robbin.thornton.777 with another great review. She wrote, “I was there tonight Joy, and you were GREAT! Did Judy tell you that I said hello? The skits were all enjoyable.”

More fan support for Joy. Pic credit: @theviewabc/Instagram

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.