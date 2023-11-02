Whoopi Goldberg loudly shuts down a heated debate

Subjects on The View can get heated quickly. Politics is always a hot-button subject, and everyone has such strong opinions.

Today was no exception. It was a bit of politics with some boots thrown in to top things off.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to wear cowboy boots and people are saying that this is to make him look taller.

Of course, the ladies on The View have varied opinions. Most do not like him or his politics and are glad to make fun of his height.

Whoopi didn’t want to engage on this subject but mentioned that he is called Yosemite DeSantis in a throwback to the cartoon character that wore cowboy boots, Yosemite Sam.

His height is a political liability, but according to Sunny Hostin, “he has too many liabilities.” Citing that most presidents were over six feet tall, DeSantis isn’t cutting it at 5-foot-11-inches.

Whoopi had to resort to dinging her bell for quiet

The ladies went back and forth debating. Ana said, “Call me petty; I know you will.” Then she reminded people that DeSantis called “men in heels a threat to society.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned, “He will never be president.”

Sara Haines disagreed with them, making fun of his appearance. She said it’s wrong to do it to women and, therefore, shouldn’t be done to men.

She threw in that everyone knows “Donald Trump is a bully.” Then, the ladies all got louder.

Whoopi could not take any more of the yelling and arguing. She looked around in boredom. She glanced offscreen at the producers. No one was stopping.

So she took it all into her hands and started dinging the bell on the desk. Ding, ding, ding, it went. This was enough for the ladies to all stop and take a breath.

This wasn’t the first time Whoopi used the bell to stop the ladies from shouting over each other.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Whoopi did this over a heated discussion about the show Naked and Afraid.

Whoopi frequently checks out because of boredom

It was clear that Whoopi thought the idea of a political candidate’s height was petty and not worthy of air time.

She looked bored and didn’t engage. She just stepped in to quiet them all down.

Fans notice these times and think she needs to be swapped out with a different host during these fun or “fluff” times.

She has admitted to feeling like she is already “retired” in her behavior and mentality. She is relaxed in everything she does, so maybe it is time for her to retire professionally.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.