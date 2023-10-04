Whoopi Goldberg interrupted by audience member on The View

Sometimes, the spotlight is on the audience rather than the hosts on The View.

Earlier this week, one audience member wanted to show their love for their favorite host but did so with an interruption.

While Whoopi was starting the episode, an audience member interrupted, yelling, “We love you, Ana!” to Ana Navarro.

Ana replied, “Thank you!” but Whoopi looked less than thrilled at being interrupted on the show.

“Anyone else?” Whoopi asked before she continued.

Fortunately, the event seemed to be taken light-heartedly, as everyone else was grinning, and the show quickly moved on.

Whoopi Goldberg seems annoyed on The View

This isn’t the first time Whoopi has seemed annoyed while hosting The View. The moderator is not one to hide her feelings, no matter the occasion.

We saw Whoopi call one topic during a Hot Topics panel stupid, and it looks like she feels similarly about discussing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s alleged romance.

Sara Haines brought up that the romance seems like a publicity stunt to her, which shouldn’t be offensive to either party, but it seems fake to her.

Meanwhile, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin hopes they get a better celebrity nickname than “Traylor.” During this side note, Whoopi seemed rather bored, which isn’t a first for the moderator.

“What about the football?” She eventually asked, trying to round out the conversation.

“I think the reason no one has answered your question is because we don’t really care about football,” Sunny Hostin admitted to Whoopi.

Whoopi replied, “Then why did we pick this to talk about.”

Apparently, the moderator was not excited to talk about Taylor Swift’s new romance, which seems to be a common theme for the ladies on The View.

Whoopi Goldberg called out for looking ‘bored’ on The View

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Whoopi was recently called out for looking bored during a Hot Topics discussion in a recent episode of The View.

During this segment, the ladies were not discussing Taylor Swift but were instead discussing proper phone etiquette, and Whoopi couldn’t have looked more bored.

She put her head in her hands after a moment and stayed quiet, not joining the discussion.

She also shifted in her seat, played with her hair, and seemed bored overall throughout the ordeal, prompting some fans to note that they should swap her out as host during some of these discussions.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.