Whoopi Goldberg admits she is told to look interested in topics on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has been on The View for a very long time; this is a fact. She’s been there since 2002.

Another fact that is undoubtedly no secret is that Whoopi often doesn’t want to be present on the show. She is usually so bored that she falls asleep.

As reported on Monsters and Critics recently, another co-host, Sara Haines, had to wake Whoopi up mid-segment.

This led to a fake shoving match to cover the fact that Whoopi was embarrassed for sleeping. But Whoopi checks out the segments that she does not care about.

She has spoken out before that she feels she is already “retired” and has that mindset no matter what she does. There are constant rumors that Whoopi is ready to retire.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This disregard is causing issues on The View. Today, as she introduced a segment on another topic that bored her, she could not keep a straight face.

Whoopi reveals what people have already suspected.

Whoopi began, “Social media can be an issue for a lot of couples apparently, and the sex relationships section of The New York Post…”

She had to stop mid-sentence and chuckle. She then finished by describing a couple of cases where the man likes photos and things of other women.

Sunny stopped her to clarify, “Like sliding into DMs?” This means that someone directly messages someone else on social media.

Whoopi stopped Sunny and clarified in the funniest way she could, “I’ve been instructed to look like I’m really interested in things like this. So let me look interested and say: Gee, Sunny! I don’t know. I’m not sure. I don’t know if he’s slipping into DMs or something else.”

She continued the entire segment, making exaggerated movements and facial expressions. In the end, after Ana Navarro mentioned some fellow named Maluma on Instagram, who all the ladies should follow because he posts scantily clad photos.

This suggestion from Ana caused Whoopi to say, “No! My God, we’ll be right back!” Then Whoopi finished with a “Pearl clutch!”

How long is too long for inlaws during the holidays?

The ladies discussed how long is too long for inlaws to come and stay during the holidays.

The discussion of passive-aggressive ways that were brought up caused Whoopi to exclaim, “People have become so whiny.”

How long is too long when family visits for the holidays? #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/wj50iUqUOr — The View (@TheView) November 21, 2023 Whoopi Goldberg on The View discusses family visiting for the holidays.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their opinions.

Fans of The View offer opinions on X. Pic credit: @TayyabNase/@DebbieKassa/@Sextyatsixty90M/X

User @TayyabNase added a brief “Good.” to the discussion.

Then @DebbieKassa weighed in part, “If they are close, then doesn’t matter.”

And @Sextyatsixty90M repeated the age-old adage that both fish and houseguests begin to stink after three days. This is excellent advice for everyone to remember, whether you are the house guest or the host/hostess.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.